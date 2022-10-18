ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Yardbarker

Short-Handed Bulls Spoil Heat Home Opener in 116-108 Victory

The Chicago Bulls traveled down to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat for the season opener on Wednesday night. Just 24 hours before the game, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable, and he was ruled out just hours before tip-off, leaving many to speculate the All-Star guard might be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
FOX Sports

DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
Yardbarker

UPDATE: Chicago Bulls rule out Zach LaVine for Friday’s game vs. Washington Wizards

The Chicago Bulls will have to wait another game for Zach LaVine to make his season debut. Zach LaVine, a two-time All-Star guard for the Chicago Bulls, is anticipated to make his season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday after the Bulls announced he will miss his second consecutive game on Friday due to left knee injury management.
NBC Sports Chicago

7 Bulls predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

There are predictions and then there are bold predictions. Bold predictions are splashier. But given the nature of all sports predictions — educated guesses at best — any prediction is really kind of bold. So label these as you wish. Bold. Safe. Whatever. Here are seven predictions for...
NBC Sports Chicago

Most expensive Christmas Day tickets for 2022-23 NBA season

Another NBA Christmas is coming up in December with an iconic series of games hitting the schedule. Over the years, the basketball world has witnessed some remarkable Christmas Day action. One that will always stand out is the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat showdown in 2004 that featured legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal faceoff.
NBC Sports Chicago

Was this the final Hawks home opener for Kane and Toews?

After a five-day break in between games, the Blackhawks finally had their home opener on Friday and it felt a little bit nostalgic. Detroit was in town, the alumni were out in full force and the crowd was absolutely buzzing. But it also very well could have been the final...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday

LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are NBA players wearing No. 6 on their jerseys?

As opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, fans may notice a No. 6 patch on players’ jerseys. After NBA legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31, the league announced several ways it would honor the basketball icon throughout the new season.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

