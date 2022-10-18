Read full article on original website
Related
UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Christian McCaffrey spotted in 49ers gear for the first time since late-night trade (Video)
Less than 24 hours after being traded, running back Christian McCaffrey arrived for San Francisco 49ers practice on Friday. There was a blockbuster trade to take place in the middle of a Thursday Night Football game. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for their star running back, Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers received a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from the 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey.
Olivia Culpo says goodbye to Carolina fans with heartfelt video
Olivia Culpo, model and girlfriend of running back Christian McCaffrey, said goodbye to Carolina after the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. With just one win through the first six weeks of the season, the Carolina Panthers have signaled that they are selling ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the team traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Days later, there was a huge domino to fall, and it took place during Thursday Night Football.
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
Phillies super fan Miles Teller goes insane at NLCS Game 3 (Video)
“Top Gun: Maverick” actor and Philadelphia Phillies super fan Miles Teller lost it when his favorite team took the lead over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies left San Diego tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series against the Padres. But now, they get to play three consecutive games in Philadelphia, where they hope they can win their first NL pennant since 2009.
