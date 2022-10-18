Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks power toward a big winning week
U.S. stocks soared on Friday as investors parsed through a medley of corporate financial results and pondered the possibility Federal Reserve officials may ease aggressive rate increases sooner than anticipated. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) marched up 2.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rallied more than 700 points, or...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Comments / 0