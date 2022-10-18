ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token

At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback

Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Netflix Launched Its Website 24 Years Ago: A Timeline

This article was originally published on April 16, 2022. The streaming giant has come a long way since launching its first product. Reed Hastings and Marc Rudolph decided to mail themselves a DVD in 1997, and after the DVD arrived unscathed, the idea for Netflix was born. On April 14,...
