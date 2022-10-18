Read full article on original website
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Shiba Inu Army Clamors For Binance To List Bone ShibaSwap Token
At least 208 community members of Shiba Inu token SHIB/USD have signed a petition urging cryptocurrency exchange Binance to list the governance token of the SHIB ecosystem — Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD. What Happened: BONE allows the members of the SHIB community to vote on upcoming proposals. The more tokens...
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will remain at Apple for the next six months while the company is yet to name her successor. One possible candidate to assume leadership is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback
Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
3 Double-Digit Yielding Stocks This Hedge Funder Is Trading, With 1 Reporting Record Net Income
Oaktree Capital Management, a hedge fund with at least $159 billion in assets under management, utilizes a diversified mix of global investment strategies in four categories: credit, private equity, real assets, and listed equities. On Apr. 12, 2012, the Howard Marks-founded firm was listed on the New York stock exchange....
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
Netflix Launched Its Website 24 Years Ago: A Timeline
This article was originally published on April 16, 2022. The streaming giant has come a long way since launching its first product. Reed Hastings and Marc Rudolph decided to mail themselves a DVD in 1997, and after the DVD arrived unscathed, the idea for Netflix was born. On April 14,...
