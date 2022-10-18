TIMELINE: High Point native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker , 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina.

Police believe that she killed and dismembered Walker, putting her remains in a freezer in the boarding home that Walker owned sometime between Oct. 10 and the early hours of Oct. 11.

Kolalou had other encounters with the law before the weekend where her fellow tenants called the police multiple times due to “disturbances” between Kolalou and Walker.

2007-2008

CBS wrote that Kolalou was convicted of a misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in Guilford County in 2007. She was also charged with communicating threats.

Kolalou was married during this time, and her ex-husband said that their marriage ended around the time he enlisted in the army, according to his comments to The Sun-Times . She then moved back in with family in High Point and began attending community college.

Family members say that she became a nurse, expressing a desire to help people. They say that she endured an abusive childhood and had worked to overcome that.

2012

Kolalou’s family said that Kolalou moved to Chicago about a decade ago, and something about the move impacted her. They said that she “wasn’t the same” after she relocated. Over the years since she moved to Chicago, she was charged with a handful of crimes, but none worse than a misdemeanor.

According to the Sun-Times, in 2012, Kolalou was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. This charge was dropped.

Later in 2012, she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of simple battery and was sentenced to 12 months of court supervision.

January 2022

In January, Kolalou allegedly assaulted a woman in a stairwell .

“She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you. I’m a doctor, I can help you,’” the woman told WGN .

She said that she had just taken a breath with her inhaler, due to her asthma, when Kolalou assaulted her, apparently trying to shove the inhaler into her mouth and knocking her to the ground.

“She got on top of me. She put her hand over my nose, squeezed it shut,” the woman said. “Put her other hand over my mouth, closed it shut. Tried to kill me.”

Kolalou was taken to a psychiatric hospital after this. She was charged with a count of battery.

Summer 2022

Kolalou was found not guilty on a charge of battery relating to the case in the condo stairwell where she allegedly knocked a woman down and attempted to kill her after seeing her use her inhaler.

October 2022

Kolalou had been living in the home owned by Walker for a few months, and several other tenants had complained about her coming into their rooms without permission. Walker apparently changed the locks on a few doors and put an eviction notice on Kolalou’s door that evening, CBS wrote .

CBS reports that tenants had called police about “disturbances” multiple times to the address on Washtenaw Avenue. Records show five calls: three times on Friday, Oct. 7 and twice on Sunday, Oct. 8, the day before the killing allegedly happened.

Oct. 9, 2022

Tenants reported hearing arguing and banging around 2:30 a.m. that Monday. A tenant texted Walker to ask if she was OK after hearing a scream. They did not receive a response.

A few hours later, tenants began receiving texts from Walker’s phone, telling them to let Kolalou watch Walker’s dog and to give her their keys if they moved out.

At noon, a tenant called the police. They came and spoke with the tenant and with Kolalou and left.

Around 5:40 p.m., another tenant called and reported Walker missing.

Police arrived a bit before 7 p.m., speaking to several tenants, including Kolalou. She had called a tow truck, which arrived around the same time as the police, and she left the scene. She gave officers permission to search her room before left. They found nothing.

The tow truck driver took Kolalou to Foster Beach, where her car was parked. She allegedly put a black plastic bag she had been carrying in the trash, the tow truck driver told a tenant over the phone.

Several tenants followed the tow truck to Foster Beach, CBS reports , and they investigated the plastic bag that had been put in the trash. Police came to the scene and looked at the bag, finding blood-soaked rags inside.

The tow truck driver had taken Kolalou to a mechanic. He was told that there had been blood in the bags and “stalled” Kolalou at the shop, according to CBS, until police arrived. They spoke to Kolalou before, again, leaving.

The mechanic shop refused to work on Kolalou’s car, and the tow truck driver drove her somewhere to park the car. She gave him Walker’s credit card information to pay for the tow. When he refused to take her somewhere else, Kolalou allegedly pulled a knife on him .

He alerted nearby police, and Kolalou was taken into custody.

A search warrant was finally executed for the home on Washtenaw Avenue when Kolalou was taken into custody. When police searched the home, they found Walker’s head and limbs in a freezer.

Kolalou has been charged with first-degree murder. The remainder of Walker’s body has not been found, and police believe some evidence might have been dumped into Lake Michigan, according to the Sun-Times .

October 13

Kolalou was denied bond during a hearing.

Walker’s friends and family reacted to the denial of bond with relief as they continue to mourn the loss.

“I was happy with the decision today because I think this person doesn’t deserve to be in the community,” said Maggie Walker.

