Humans and Neanderthals Co-Existed Longer Than Previously Known: Study
The research presents evidence of direct encounters between humans and Neanderthals on a regional scale.
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study
Researchers undertook the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date and revealed new insights into the social organization of Neanderthals. Based on an analysis of the ancient DNA of 13 Neanderthal individuals from two caves in Siberia, the researchers provided the "first known description" of the relationships of a small community of Neanderthals.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community
The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
Our Homo sapiens ancestors shared the world with Neanderthals, Denisovans and other types of humans whose DNA lives on in our genes
When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we – meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens – were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
Ancient Humans Were Apex Predators For 2 Million Years, Study Finds
Paleolithic cuisine was anything but lean and green, according to a study on the diets of our Pleistocene ancestors. For a good 2 million years, Homo sapiens and their ancestors ditched the salad and dined heavily on meat, putting them at the top of the food chain. It's not quite...
Phys.org
Pioneering research directly dates the earliest milk use in prehistoric Europe
A new study has shown milk was used by the first farmers from Central Europe in the early Neolithic era around 7,400 years ago, advancing humans' ability to gain sustenance from milk and establishing the early foundations of the dairy industry. The international research, led by the University of Bristol...
IFLScience
Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years
Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how long the two species co-existed for, new research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete.
The Study That Predicted Human Extinction
Image from John B. Calhoun, a picture of Calhoun in a mouse utopia in 1970Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The end of mankind as we know it has been referred to by many different titles throughout history. Philosophically speaking, since everything has an end, we have always anticipated it. Various religious texts attempted to depict what the end will be like, but those texts eventually came to be dismissed as mere fairy tales. Before 1954, when a guy by the name of John B. Calhoun conducted an 18-year-long research called Universe 25, humanity had not properly examined the potential of human extinction and what this would actually look like from a scientific standpoint.
Futurity
‘Invasive’ species actually have a lot of benefits
In a new review article, biology researchers make the case for reevaluating maligned non-native species to consider benefits as well as costs. Awareness of non-native—often called “invasive”—species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts.
Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties
NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests Neanderthals formed small, tightknit communities where females may have traveled to move in with their mates. The research used genetic sleuthing to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family dynamics — including a father and his teenage daughter who lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago.
Are humans limited to 150 friends?
"Dunbar's number" implies that our relationship threshold is limited to 150 people. But is this true?
Neanderthals and humans co-existed in Europe for around 2,000 years, study finds
Neanderthals and humans lived alongside each other in France and northern Spain for up to 2,900 years, modeling research suggested Thursday, giving them plenty of time to potentially learn from or even breed with each other. While the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, did not provide evidence that...
Lemurs and Monkeys Are Being Driven Out From the Treetops, All Thanks to Climate Change
Global warming wreaks havoc on planet Earth's abundant and incredibly diverse ecosystems — rising sea temperatures are decimating coral reefs, melting ice caps are robbing Arctic animals of their homes, and floods are sweeping animals directly from their habitats, en masse. And according to a recent study, rising temperatures, deforestation, and wildfires are also driving tree-dwelling primates from their homes.
Futurity
Why animals’ bright colors can be warning or seduction
Why do some animals have bright colors that impress mates while others use them to ward off predators? It depends on the activity schedule of their ancestors, new research indicates. High up in a tree sits a bright red vermilion flycatcher. The males of this songbird species use their red...
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together
Svante Pääbo's discovery of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA help us unpack what makes our own genes human, and could help unlock future medical cures.
earth.com
Color patterns influence aggression among reef fish
A new study led by the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) has found that visual signals, such as color patterns, are an important communications medium for anemonefish residing around coral reefs. By investigating how the patterns on anemonefish – conspicuous white bars against orange, red, or black backgrounds – influence their aggressive behavior toward cohabitating fish, the experts discovered that these color patterns drive fish community structure within the surrounding coral reef ecosystem.
natureworldnews.com
Bizarre ‘Innovation Crab’ Fossil has Spike-Studded Arms and a Tail Full of Blades
A fossil of a bizarre creature looking "like a toilet brush" with eyes and spike-studded arms was discovered 1990 in the Chengjiang Lagerstätte, a site in China's Yunnan province. Apparently, 500 million years ago, the juvenile scampered along the seafloor near what is now southwestern China and now the...
Futurity
Did jerboa bones evolve more fusion than necessary?
It appears that once evolution set jerboa bones on the path toward fusing together, they overshot the optimum amount of fusing to become fully bonded. The findings could inform the design of future robotic legs capable of withstanding the higher forces associated with rapid bursts of agile locomotion. Jerboas are...
