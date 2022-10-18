Read full article on original website
Related
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and his girlfriend, supermodel Chase Carter, announced on Instagram that they're expecting their second child.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Aaron Boone Really Blamed Open Roof For Yankees’ Game 2 ALCS Loss
Aaron Boone may have made the weirdest and worst excuse for the Yankees losing a ballgame. New York fell 2-0 in its American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees have struggled mightily in the two games, striking out a whopping 17 times in Game 1 and 13 times in Game 2.
NBC Sports
Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement
Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 2 Online, On TV
The Astros continued their winning ways Wednesday evening at Minute Maid Park. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the division rivals’ American League Division Series, Houston took down the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Dusty Baker’s ballclub now has won eight of nine games dating back to the start of the month.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-1 (.800) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road in 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-2 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road over the last three seasons. The Philadelphia Phillies are 5-3 (.625) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022. The Philadelphia...
NFL Week 7 Picks: Saints-Cardinals Prop; Three-Team Teaser To Consider
Let’s take a quick look at another lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game and then see if I can convince you on a few teaser legs for the rest of the NFL Week 7 slate. We’re trying to build on Week 6, where you could have made $160 on a $100 bet if you followed our three-team, six-point teaser.
Why Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving Regrets Trade Request From Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving’s NBA career featured a short-lived tenure with the Boston Celtics that ended with an ugly breakup, leading the flashy ball-handling point guard to join forces with Kevin Durant in signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the now 30-year-old veteran has been the center of controversy from...
Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
Red Sox’s Triston Casas Dodges Injury Scare In Winter League
It had to be quite the scare for the Boston Red Sox after it was revealed highly touted prospect Triston Casas has been dealing with a knee ailment while playing in the Dominican Winter League. But the injury to the 22-year-old slugger doesn’t appear to be serious, which will let...
Chiefs Reportedly ‘Strong Contender’ To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
With all the rumors and speculation around Odell Beckham Jr., it feels likely the free agent wide receiver will pair up with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s unknown what OBJ will look like after recovering from his second torn ACL in his career, but contending teams clearly see signing the receiver, who turns 30 on Nov. 5, as a low-risk, high-reward option.
Giants’ Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney Struggling To Shed Bust Label
The New York Giants are off to a hot start in 2022-23, compiling a 5-1 record through their first six weeks under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows down at the Meadowlands, however. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney entered this season as two...
Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe? Cases For, Against Each Patriots QB
There reportedly is no quarterback controversy in New England. Once he’s healthy enough to return from his high ankle sprain, Mac Jones will reclaim the Patriots’ starting quarterback job, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. But should he? Or, more specifically, should he this...
Heat Honor Celtics Great Bill Russell With Pregame Tribute
Before the Miami Heat tipped off against the Boston Celtics on Friday, the life of basketball icon Bill Russell was honored with a pregame ceremony at FTX Arena. Russell, who spent the majority of his remarkable life battling both on the court against opposing NBA teams and off the floor against racial inequality, passed away on July 31 at 88 years old. Russell finished an 11-time NBA champion.
Chiefs-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
In what has the potential to be the game of the week, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the San Francisco 49ers from Levi’s Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs (-136) vs. San Francisco 49ers (+116) Total: 48.5 (O -114, U -106) Even though both teams are coming off...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0