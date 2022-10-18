ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NESN

Aaron Boone Really Blamed Open Roof For Yankees’ Game 2 ALCS Loss

Aaron Boone may have made the weirdest and worst excuse for the Yankees losing a ballgame. New York fell 2-0 in its American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees have struggled mightily in the two games, striking out a whopping 17 times in Game 1 and 13 times in Game 2.
NBC Sports

Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement

Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
NESN

Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Astros continued their winning ways Wednesday evening at Minute Maid Park. After sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the division rivals’ American League Division Series, Houston took down the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. Dusty Baker’s ballclub now has won eight of nine games dating back to the start of the month.
NESN

Why Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving Regrets Trade Request From Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving’s NBA career featured a short-lived tenure with the Boston Celtics that ended with an ugly breakup, leading the flashy ball-handling point guard to join forces with Kevin Durant in signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the now 30-year-old veteran has been the center of controversy from...
NESN

Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
NESN

Red Sox’s Triston Casas Dodges Injury Scare In Winter League

It had to be quite the scare for the Boston Red Sox after it was revealed highly touted prospect Triston Casas has been dealing with a knee ailment while playing in the Dominican Winter League. But the injury to the 22-year-old slugger doesn’t appear to be serious, which will let...
NESN

Chiefs Reportedly ‘Strong Contender’ To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

With all the rumors and speculation around Odell Beckham Jr., it feels likely the free agent wide receiver will pair up with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s unknown what OBJ will look like after recovering from his second torn ACL in his career, but contending teams clearly see signing the receiver, who turns 30 on Nov. 5, as a low-risk, high-reward option.
NESN

Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe? Cases For, Against Each Patriots QB

There reportedly is no quarterback controversy in New England. Once he’s healthy enough to return from his high ankle sprain, Mac Jones will reclaim the Patriots’ starting quarterback job, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. But should he? Or, more specifically, should he this...
NESN

Heat Honor Celtics Great Bill Russell With Pregame Tribute

Before the Miami Heat tipped off against the Boston Celtics on Friday, the life of basketball icon Bill Russell was honored with a pregame ceremony at FTX Arena. Russell, who spent the majority of his remarkable life battling both on the court against opposing NBA teams and off the floor against racial inequality, passed away on July 31 at 88 years old. Russell finished an 11-time NBA champion.
NESN

Chiefs-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In what has the potential to be the game of the week, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the San Francisco 49ers from Levi’s Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs (-136) vs. San Francisco 49ers (+116) Total: 48.5 (O -114, U -106) Even though both teams are coming off...
NESN

NESN

