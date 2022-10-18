ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys historic season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is entering the home stretch of its best season in recent memory – and they are not done yet. After going 20-1 and winning two Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division titles in 2020 and 2021, the team was promoted to the highly competitive Liberty Division in 2022. Despite significantly tougher competition, the Cougars have continued to find success, finishing division play with a stellar 9-3 record, currently good for second place.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Arthur Rosu each had a goal to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Field at WOHS.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS cross-country team competes at SEC meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Senior Mac Davidson ran 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds to finish in 13th place, and senior Craig Stites placed...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team lost to Verona, 18-6, on Friday, Oct. 14, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. The Ridgers will host Shabazz on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys good ECT run

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. Senior Jack Niles had two goals, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had one goal and one assist in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underhill Field. Seniors Garrett Dyson and Braden Miller, and junior Noah Davis each had an assist, and senior Sumner Verdun made four saves for the shutout.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS football team falls to Union City

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15. The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1. Columbia was coming off its first...
UNION CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week, to raise their record to 13-2 on the season. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on undefeated East Side at Eddie Moreas Stadium. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders, 2-1, to clinch their ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in the 14 years of the conference’s existence.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS football team defeats North Bergen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rayel Hunter, a junior, rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Amir Stewart passed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 41-6 win over North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14, at North Bergen. Jehki Williams, a...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

50th reunion for West Orange Mountain HS Class of 1972

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mountain High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion on Oct. 15 in Fairfield. A class photo was taken under the original school banner, featuring the Mountain Rams mascot dating to 1960, the year the school opened. The class graduated June 14, 1972, at the former South Mountain Arena, now the Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange. Mountain High School closed in 1984 when it merged with West Orange High School from Northfield Avenue; the Rams and the Cowboys merged to form the WOHS Mountaineers.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football team falls to Passaic County Tech in rematch of last year’s sectional final; Jaguars honor late EOC student Letrell Duncan during game

EAST ORANGE, NJ — It has been a little over a week since the loss of East Orange Campus’ Letrell Duncan, and the East Orange Campus football Jaguars held a moment of silence and prayer for the Duncan family before the opening kickoff of this past Saturday’s contest, Oct. 15, against the Bulldogs of Passaic County Technical Institute at Paul Robeson Stadium. It also set the stage for these two squads to face each other for the first time in the regular season. When we last saw the PCTI Bulldogs, East Orange had run roughshod all over them 35-7 in the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 championship at the same location. East Orange Campus lost to Passaic Tech 14-6 in the 2019 Group 5 sectional semi finals in Wayne that year.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Orange HS football team notches third straight victory

ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 13 of 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Orange High School football team to a 41-0 win over William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caven Point in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Verona High School takes top honors at Marching Mountaineers invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Verona High School took top honors at the West Orange Marching Band Invitational, held Oct. 8 in Suriano Stadium. Bands from across the area participated in different categories based on the size of their school. The West Orange Marching Mountaineers performed in exhibition as hosts of the event, but brought the crowd to its feet in a perfectly executed routine.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington High School unveils esports program

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School started an esports program this year. The program is under the direction of Herbert Jackson, an English teacher at the school. Jackson has directed the school’s gaming club for approximately six years. The esports program is slowly progressing, Jackson stated in an...
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy