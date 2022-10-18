Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange and Glen Ridge to meet in Essex County Tournament girls soccer championship game
WEST ORANGE/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team will face Glen Ridge High School in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell HIgh School at 2 p.m. Glen Ridge, seeded 12th, stunned top-seeded Montclair, 2-1, and third-seeded...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes in third place at SEC–American Division championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in third place out of nine teams at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. Junior Mae Dowling finished in fourth place out of 64 runners in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys historic season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team is entering the home stretch of its best season in recent memory – and they are not done yet. After going 20-1 and winning two Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division titles in 2020 and 2021, the team was promoted to the highly competitive Liberty Division in 2022. Despite significantly tougher competition, the Cougars have continued to find success, finishing division play with a stellar 9-3 record, currently good for second place.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Arthur Rosu each had a goal to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Field at WOHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country team competes at SEC meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Senior Mac Davidson ran 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds to finish in 13th place, and senior Craig Stites placed...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team lost to Verona, 18-6, on Friday, Oct. 14, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. The Ridgers will host Shabazz on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys good ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. Senior Jack Niles had two goals, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had one goal and one assist in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underhill Field. Seniors Garrett Dyson and Braden Miller, and junior Noah Davis each had an assist, and senior Sumner Verdun made four saves for the shutout.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Union City
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15. The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1. Columbia was coming off its first...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week, to raise their record to 13-2 on the season. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on undefeated East Side at Eddie Moreas Stadium. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders, 2-1, to clinch their ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in the 14 years of the conference’s existence.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football team defeats North Bergen
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rayel Hunter, a junior, rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Amir Stewart passed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 41-6 win over North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14, at North Bergen. Jehki Williams, a...
essexnewsdaily.com
50th reunion for West Orange Mountain HS Class of 1972
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mountain High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion on Oct. 15 in Fairfield. A class photo was taken under the original school banner, featuring the Mountain Rams mascot dating to 1960, the year the school opened. The class graduated June 14, 1972, at the former South Mountain Arena, now the Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange. Mountain High School closed in 1984 when it merged with West Orange High School from Northfield Avenue; the Rams and the Cowboys merged to form the WOHS Mountaineers.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team falls to Passaic County Tech in rematch of last year’s sectional final; Jaguars honor late EOC student Letrell Duncan during game
EAST ORANGE, NJ — It has been a little over a week since the loss of East Orange Campus’ Letrell Duncan, and the East Orange Campus football Jaguars held a moment of silence and prayer for the Duncan family before the opening kickoff of this past Saturday’s contest, Oct. 15, against the Bulldogs of Passaic County Technical Institute at Paul Robeson Stadium. It also set the stage for these two squads to face each other for the first time in the regular season. When we last saw the PCTI Bulldogs, East Orange had run roughshod all over them 35-7 in the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 championship at the same location. East Orange Campus lost to Passaic Tech 14-6 in the 2019 Group 5 sectional semi finals in Wayne that year.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team notches third straight victory
ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 13 of 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Orange High School football team to a 41-0 win over William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caven Point in Jersey City.
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona High School takes top honors at Marching Mountaineers invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Verona High School took top honors at the West Orange Marching Band Invitational, held Oct. 8 in Suriano Stadium. Bands from across the area participated in different categories based on the size of their school. The West Orange Marching Mountaineers performed in exhibition as hosts of the event, but brought the crowd to its feet in a perfectly executed routine.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington High School unveils esports program
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School started an esports program this year. The program is under the direction of Herbert Jackson, an English teacher at the school. Jackson has directed the school’s gaming club for approximately six years. The esports program is slowly progressing, Jackson stated in an...
essexnewsdaily.com
OctoberFeast returns to Glen Ridge, supports community service initiatives
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — It’s back! The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge will once again hold its gala fundraiser, OctoberFeast, on Monday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Back after a two-year hiatus, the event will be held at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, 219 Ridgewood Ave.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
