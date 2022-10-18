Read full article on original website
Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow’s huge day sees Bengals gunslinger leap into top-five
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Pelicans' Ingram leaves vs Utah with concussion symptoms
Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the second half of New Orleans' home opener against Utah because of concussion symptoms
