ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager

The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Phillies super fan Miles Teller goes insane at NLCS Game 3 (Video)

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor and Philadelphia Phillies super fan Miles Teller lost it when his favorite team took the lead over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies left San Diego tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series against the Padres. But now, they get to play three consecutive games in Philadelphia, where they hope they can win their first NL pennant since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy