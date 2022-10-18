Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record
San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Aaron Boone’s nonsensical Clarke Schmidt decision dooms Yankees yet again
When has Clarke Schmidt delivered for the New York Yankees in a tight situation? It’s simply never happened. And it’s not a knock on him. The combination of Schmidt and late-game or high-stress relief appearances is just one that doesn’t work. But manager Aaron Boone doesn’t read...
Phillies super fan Miles Teller goes insane at NLCS Game 3 (Video)
“Top Gun: Maverick” actor and Philadelphia Phillies super fan Miles Teller lost it when his favorite team took the lead over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies left San Diego tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series against the Padres. But now, they get to play three consecutive games in Philadelphia, where they hope they can win their first NL pennant since 2009.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0