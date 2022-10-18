Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso’s Trunk or Treat event is “one in a minion!”
Life Care Center of Valparaiso held its second annual Trunk or Treat event on October 19. With hotdogs, popcorn, raffles, prizes, and a variety of both fun and spooky trunks to visit, Trunk or Treat is a fun time for all ages. The event has a different theme each year;...
FAITH Farms & Orchard Announces $500,000 USDA Grant for FAITH Food is Medicine Program
Today, FAITH CDC (Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc.) hosted a press conference to highlight a $500,000 grant that the organization received from USDA to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine (FFIM) program in Gary. “These funds will allow us to use fresh produce to battle against heart disease, diabetes,...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health partners with 57 non-profits on community health
Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement through its Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP). Fifty-seven non-profits located throughout Franciscan Health’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization. Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dianne Kowalski
Dianne Kowalski, past president of the Munster Junior Woman’s Club, has been giving back to her community for years. She got her start with the club when her children were little and has been with the organization for a total 27 years as of today. The Munster Junior Woman’s...
YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala
This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
Owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville to Mark 1-Year Anniversary with 4-Day Celebration
Power couple and St. Croix natives Lou and Dianne Reed stepped out on faith to fulfill a dream of owning a franchise restaurant. This week, they are celebrating 1-year of being the owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville and have schedule a series of event to commemorate this milestone.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to open expanded Immediate Care Center in Munster
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Crown Point to add seven firefighters, thanks to $2.26 million FEMA grant
Crown Point Fire Rescue will be able to add seven firefighters, thanks to a federal grant. The department has been awarded $2.26 million through FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. says it'll bring the department up to 16 firefighter/paramedics for all...
valpo.life
Crown Point Fire Rescue Receives $2.26M SAFER Grant from FEMA
Today, Crown Point Fire Rescue was honored as a recipient of the competitive Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant (SAFER) from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Crown Point Fire Rescue received $2,262,429 to hire new firefighters. The grant does not require a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Council adds Memorial Opera House project funding back into ARPA plan
Funding to upgrade the Memorial Opera House is apparently back in Porter County's plans for American Rescue Plan money. Opposition to that idea last year set off a months-long process that gave nonprofit groups a chance to apply for a share of the federal COVID money, while a group of subcommittees put together a final plan. But the county council held off on considering the plan in August, and only partially approved it in September, failing to appropriate the almost $9 million recommended for behavioral health and nonprofits.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Northwest Medical Group opens new Michigan City office
Northwest Medical Group, part of Northwest Health, has opened a new Michigan City location. The post Northwest Medical Group opens new Michigan City office appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fall Clean Up Dates Announced
(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
nwi.life
OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster
Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 20 – 23
This weekend in the Region has a lot of scheduled events for you to enjoy with your friends and family! The Halloween weekend is approaching, but there’s still a lot of good memories to be made the weekend prior, including awesome exercise outside, a free health screening event, festive entertainment, and lots more.
Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer
Franciscan Health Crown Point has a new chief medical officer. The post Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Board of Works approves additional paving with leftover money
Valparaiso will be able to get some extra paving work done. The board of works last week approved a $250,215.80 change order to the city's Community Crossings projects. "We had a little bit of additional money left over, so we worked with the contractor, Milestone, to identify additional streets that would be suitable for paving this year," explained Max Rehlander, deputy city engineer.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
Comments / 0