Hobart, IN

valpo.life

Franciscan Health partners with 57 non-profits on community health

Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement through its Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP). Fifty-seven non-profits located throughout Franciscan Health’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization. Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dianne Kowalski

Dianne Kowalski, past president of the Munster Junior Woman’s Club, has been giving back to her community for years. She got her start with the club when her children were little and has been with the organization for a total 27 years as of today. The Munster Junior Woman’s...
MUNSTER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala

This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to open expanded Immediate Care Center in Munster

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
MUNSTER, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Crown Point to add seven firefighters, thanks to $2.26 million FEMA grant

Crown Point Fire Rescue will be able to add seven firefighters, thanks to a federal grant. The department has been awarded $2.26 million through FEMA's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. says it'll bring the department up to 16 firefighter/paramedics for all...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point Fire Rescue Receives $2.26M SAFER Grant from FEMA

Today, Crown Point Fire Rescue was honored as a recipient of the competitive Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant (SAFER) from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Crown Point Fire Rescue received $2,262,429 to hire new firefighters. The grant does not require a...
CROWN POINT, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council adds Memorial Opera House project funding back into ARPA plan

Funding to upgrade the Memorial Opera House is apparently back in Porter County's plans for American Rescue Plan money. Opposition to that idea last year set off a months-long process that gave nonprofit groups a chance to apply for a share of the federal COVID money, while a group of subcommittees put together a final plan. But the county council held off on considering the plan in August, and only partially approved it in September, failing to appropriate the almost $9 million recommended for behavioral health and nonprofits.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
HOBART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fall Clean Up Dates Announced

(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster

Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 20 – 23

This weekend in the Region has a lot of scheduled events for you to enjoy with your friends and family! The Halloween weekend is approaching, but there’s still a lot of good memories to be made the weekend prior, including awesome exercise outside, a free health screening event, festive entertainment, and lots more.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Board of Works approves additional paving with leftover money

Valparaiso will be able to get some extra paving work done. The board of works last week approved a $250,215.80 change order to the city's Community Crossings projects. "We had a little bit of additional money left over, so we worked with the contractor, Milestone, to identify additional streets that would be suitable for paving this year," explained Max Rehlander, deputy city engineer.
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN

