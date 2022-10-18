Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
zycrypto.com
JPMorgan Takes In Former Celsius Official To Help Chart A Path Into The Crypto Space
A former top executive from the bankrupted crypto lender, Celsius, is joining one of the largest mainstream banks. According to his recent update on his LinkedIn profile, Aaron Lovine is joining JPMorgan Chase, a radical turnaround from his previous stint in the crypto space before Celsius went under. Celsius filed...
zycrypto.com
Popular Analyst Hints Huge Chance For Cardano And Solana To Become Egregious Failures Like EOS
After an unforgettable couple of months, independent market analyst DonAlt believes on-fire Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and others may end up seeing the same fate as Litecoin (LTC), EOS, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which went from dominant market leaders in the crypto market (outside of bitcoin) to what they are today: afterthoughts.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: World’s largest Black-led VC fund leads $4M seed round for Nigerian retail automation startup
What’s uuuuup, you wonderful humans. We’re psyched to be reporting live from TechCrunch Disrupt — without ignoring the rest of the world, natch. It’s been a super fun day, and we’re here to share some delightful morsels of news and shenanigans with you! — Christine and Haje.
zycrypto.com
Bridge Network, backed by FTX, Reveals Plans For Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
A non-custodial multichain payment product will be introduced, according to Bridge Network, to address crypto off-ramps in underserved areas. The product will enable risk-free and secure cryptocurrency payments in the real world by allowing users to fund their cards directly from web 3 wallets across any chain. Bridge Network, a...
zycrypto.com
German $9B Neo Bank N26 To Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Services
Berlin-based neo bank N26 is launching a crypto trading service for millions of customers as demand for digital assets in Europe’s banking sector soars. According to a CNBC report, the “N26 Crypto” service will be powered by the Austrian crypto and stocks trading platform Bitpanda. It shall first be made available to Austrian customers before being rolled out to other European markets over the next six months. Initially, the service will offer 100 tokens, including the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin(BTC) and Ethereum (Eth). Later, the bank plans to raise that number to 194 coins.
crowdfundinsider.com
Primer, Coinbase Forge Integration to Make Crypto a Standard Payment Method
Primer, which claims to be the world’s first automation platform for payments and commerce, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have announced a strategic integration that “allows merchants in markets across the globe to add crypto as a standard method of payment at checkout.”. Coinbase Commerce, Coinbase’s platform to help...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
zycrypto.com
LBank Exchange Announces Official Listing of XENO Governance Token (GXE)
Leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank has just added to its list of supported tokens following the official launch of the XENO Governance Token (GXE). The platform announced it had listed XENO on the 10th of October, 2022. The development reflects the exchange’s efforts to expand its global reach further while achieving...
TechCrunch
‘We do our own research’: a16z GP on investing millions in Adam Neumann
Neumann raised $350 million from the venture firm back in August in a deal that reportedly valued his new real estate venture, Flow, at $1 billion before it had even launched. That investment, which marked the largest check a16z had ever written for a single company and its second bet on a Neumann startup in 2022, drew criticism from VCs and founders. Many noted Neumann’s less-than-ideal track record at WeWork, which under his tenure tanked in value from ~$47 billion to ~$8 billion and gained a reputation for mismanagement and poor treatment of employees.
zycrypto.com
South Africa Recognizes Cryptocurrencies as Financial Products
South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets as “financial products”, setting up the pace for the inclusion of the asset class under the country’s regulatory purview. According to General Notice published Wednesday, the authority acknowledged crypto assets as a digital representation of...
zycrypto.com
Whilst Three Arrow Capital’s NFT collection goes into liquidation, Mushe NFTs set to move like hotcakes
With advancements in the world of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts, NFTs have become the new go-to digital asset acquisitions. Owing to the internet, awareness among investors is increasing by the minute. Consequently, only NFTs with solid fundamentals and utility remain in demand. One such project is the soon-to-launch Mushe (XMU)...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
zycrypto.com
Fidelity Is Set To Offer Ethereum Trading Services To Institutional Clients
Fidelity opts to offer Ethereum trading services to customers, given Ethereum’s new deflationary potential post-Merge. In a tweet on Wednesday, Bruce Fenton revealed that Fidelity is set to offer clients Ethereum trading services from Oct. 28, sharing a screenshot of an email received to that effect. “With the Ethereum...
