Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
Report: CM Punk And AEW In Talks About Contract Buyout
CM Punk and AEW are reportedly in negotiation for a contract buyout. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW and CM Punk are reportedly negotiating a contract buyout. The report notes that "the holdup right now is said to be the non-compete period." Punk signed a multi-year contract with AEW in August 2021.
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22
NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television
Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15): Leia Makoa Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode five of its show on October 15. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15) - WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi Final:...
Cora Jade Sent Roxanne Perez A Text The Day ROH Shutdown Was Announced
Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez manifested their time in NXT. The rivalry between Jade and Perez will come to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when they clash in a Weapons Wild match. Jade and Perez are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their partnership ended when Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 episode of NXT, costing Perez a chance to win the NXT Championship.
AEW Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Passes Away Unexpectedly, GoFundMe Launched For Family Support
AEW's lead video engineer, Brian Muster, has unexpectedly passed away. Muster, who had been in the professional wrestling business for over 13 years, leaves behind a fiancee as well as two young children. A GoFundMe page with a goal of $75,000 was launched to help support his family. Currently, the fundraiser is nearly 87% complete with people in the industry such as Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Ryan Barkan, Darby Allin, Amanda Huber, Nick Jackson, Kevin Sullivan, and many more all donating to the project. If you're interested in contributing to the GoFundMe page, click here.
Cora Jade Talks HBK's Advice, Paige/Saraya, AJ Lee, Halloween Havoc, Death Matches, Natalya | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Cora Jade ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
The Acclaimed Win The Right To Scissor Again, Logan Paul Punches Jey Uso | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 21, 2022. - Logan Paul punched out Jey Uso on Friday night. At the end of the show, the social media megastar came to the ring and discussed his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He noted that he might be the underdog, but he'll only need one punch to take Reigns down. Jey Uso attacked him from behind, and when Sami Zayn tried to stop his Bloodline stablemate, Paul dropped Uso with a knockout punch.
Thunder Rosa Says Those Unhappy With Her Being Champ Can Talk To The Boss, Aiming For January Return
Thunder Rosa addresses her current status. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm stated she was looking forward to defeating Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women's Champion, to "stop this interim nonsense." Storm said, "I think that's been bothering a lot of people because...
Watch: DIRTY DANGO vs. Johnny Swinger | Before the IMPACT Oct 20, 2022
Watch the latest episode of Impact featuring Dirty Dango vs. Johnny Swinger. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
MJF and Regal cut a classic promo, Hangman injury status | Day After the Day After Dynamite #32
Will Washington is joined by Sean Ross Sapp to look at an incredible episode of AEW Dynamite that ended on a bit of a sour note and all of the fallout from it.
WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered A 'Non-Displaced Fracture' On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
According to WWE, Sheamus is banged up in the aftermath of the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. On Friday night, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Their respective stables, the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline, have been engaged in a budding rivalry since Sheamus and Sikoa battled in a Fatal 4-Way match last week. During that bout, Ridge Holland and Butch brawled with the Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
STARDOM Korakuen Hall Results (10/22/22): IWGP Women's Championship Tournament Quarterfinals
STARDOM was back in Korakuen Hall to kick off a major weekend doubleheader as the IWGP Women's Championship Tournament would truly begin as the STARDOM side of the bracket and international side would find their finalists. The two matches that took place on this show saw Utami Hayashishita and Himeka square off in their third-ever singles match while Mayu Iwatani and Momo Watanabe had a shot to continue their impressive rivalry with the stakes as high as could be.
NXT Level Up Results (10/21): Andre Chase Faces Javier Bernal, Duke Hudson In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 21. The matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 18. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/21) Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana.
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December
The next NXT premium live event has been confirmed. The next NXT premium live event NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 10. The news was announced by Shawn Michaels during the NXT Halloween Havoc media call. On Thursday, Fightful Select reported the news of NXT holding a premium...
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
Deonna Purrazzo: Adding Gisele Shaw To VXT Has Made Us Reassess Our Vibe
Deonna Purrazzo talks about Gisele Shaw and her potential inclusion in VXT. VXT, the team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, had successfully taken over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship scene prior to losing the titles at Bound For Glory. In the weeks that followed, Gisele Shaw joined the pairing. During a new interview with The Bob Culture podcast., Purrazzo says Shaw's inclusion isn't guaranteed because there isn't the built-in relationship that she has with Chelsea. However, she noted that the addition has been successful so far.
Carmelo Hayes Discusses Parallels To Shawn Michaels, Shawn 'Pulling Him Back'
Carmelo Hayes channeled John Cena during one of his first NXT appearances, stepping to Adam Cole and showing Ruthless Aggression. In his nearly two years on television, Hayes has continued to show a brash attitude similar to the Thuganomics John Cena or a 90s Shawn Michaels. Speaking to Cameron Hawkins...
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE
Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
