Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Discuss Pipeline

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) At Tuesday’s morning meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors revisited the Summitt Solutions Pipeline. The pipeline is proposed to run through Shelby, Pottawattamie, and along the western border of Montgomery County.

Supervisor Randy Cooper opened the discussion by referencing a conversation with a Pottawattamie County Supervisor.

Cooper is not against an ordinance in Montgomery County but against spending money for litigation fighting the state and IUB Board.

Supervisor Charla Schmid favors the ordinance to protect Montgomery County landowners in the future. Meanwhile, this morning the Shelby County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on their first reading of the ordinance concerning the pipeline.

The process started in August 2021 when Summitt Carbon Solutions introduced the plan to run a pipeline through several Midwest states, including 30 counties in Iowa. The project falls under the Iowa Utilities Board because of its classification as a hazardous liquid pipeline. The project partners with numerous ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic locations.

