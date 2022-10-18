Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light […]
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s Zoo is planning an aquarium. Here’s an early peek at the plans.
Fresno has a complicated relationship with aquariums. Hopes for the construction of Aquarius Aquarium, first pitched in 2000 near Herndon Ave. and Highway 99, have remained high and a frequent source of interest from locals. But, as The Sun reported exclusively last month, a different aquarium – led by the...
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
Drivers in these California cities get stuck at the most red lights
Researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red. One Californian city ranked dead last.
sierranewsonline.com
State Route 41 Paving Project to Begin in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Garcia Paving, announces the paving project of a small portion of State Route 41 in Madera County. The following will occur:. Crews will be paving roughly 1200 feet of both northbound and southbound lanes, on State Route 41,...
KMPH.com
Man on bicycle dies after he was hit by truck in Fresno Thursday morning
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bullard Ave. is closed between Cedar and Chestnut Avenues near Fresno State after a man on a bike was hit by a truck Thursday morning. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the victim was a...
Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal […]
sierranewsonline.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Repair Project on State Route 140
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is conducting a pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 140 from the Mariposa/Merced County Line to approximately one mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County. To complete this project as expeditiously as possible, crews will work daytime and nighttime...
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
sierranewsonline.com
PG&E Notifies Customers of Potential PSPS
FRESNO — PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to portions of Northern and Central California beginning Saturday morning (Oct. 22) and lasting into Monday. Due to this northerly wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advanced...
Man with boyfriend assaulted in Tower District hate crime, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A same-sex couple was the target of a hate crime last week in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department. Just before midnight on Friday, officials said a 39-year-old man was walking with his boyfriend near Olive and Yosemite avenues when they passed by two other people. Investigators said […]
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Rollover crash leaves driver dead in Merced, CHP says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal rollover crash along the 99 in Merced resulted in the death of a man Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP responded to a collision at the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road. Authorities say a sedan had been overturned off the road, with […]
Woman shot after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in early Wednesday morning near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they respond to the area of Ashlan and Sycamore avenues around 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they say the woman was not […]
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
crimevoice.com
Barricaded Suspect Leads to Felony Arrest in Oakhurst
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000...
GV Wire
In Seven Years, DA’s Public Integrity Unit Charged 15 with Crimes
Since its inception in 2015, the Public Integrity Unit of the Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 15 individuals. Three of them were publicly elected officials. The most recent is possibly the most high-profile case — charging Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza with two counts related to allegations...
