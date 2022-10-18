ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light […]
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

State Route 41 Paving Project to Begin in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Garcia Paving, announces the paving project of a small portion of State Route 41 in Madera County. The following will occur:. Crews will be paving roughly 1200 feet of both northbound and southbound lanes, on State Route 41,...
sierranewsonline.com

Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Repair Project on State Route 140

MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is conducting a pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 140 from the Mariposa/Merced County Line to approximately one mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County. To complete this project as expeditiously as possible, crews will work daytime and nighttime...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

PG&E Notifies Customers of Potential PSPS

FRESNO — PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to portions of Northern and Central California beginning Saturday morning (Oct. 22) and lasting into Monday. Due to this northerly wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advanced...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rollover crash leaves driver dead in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal rollover crash along the 99 in Merced resulted in the death of a man Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP responded to a collision at the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road. Authorities say a sedan had been overturned off the road, with […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot after attempted break-in near Kerman, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot by a homeowner during an attempted break-in early Wednesday morning near Kerman, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say they respond to the area of Ashlan and Sycamore avenues around 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they say the woman was not […]
KERMAN, CA
crimevoice.com

Barricaded Suspect Leads to Felony Arrest in Oakhurst

Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000...
OAKHURST, CA
GV Wire

In Seven Years, DA’s Public Integrity Unit Charged 15 with Crimes

Since its inception in 2015, the Public Integrity Unit of the Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 15 individuals. Three of them were publicly elected officials. The most recent is possibly the most high-profile case — charging Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza with two counts related to allegations...

