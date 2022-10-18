Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid made bid to sign Neymar
Real Madrid made a bid for Neymar in 2011 but were turned down by the player.
Xavi unhappy at Barcelona fans booing Gerard Pique
Xavi has strongly defended Pique after the defender was booed by his own fans.
Paul Pogba's agent insists midfielder wasn't to blame for Man Utd struggles
Paul Pogba's agent feels the Frenchman is hardly to blame for the issues he encountered at Manchester United.
Aston Villa & West Ham charged by FA following WSL melee
Aston Villa and West Ham have both been charged for multiple breaches by the FA following a series of incidents during their WSL clash on Saturday.
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues secure vital Champions League win
Player ratings from PSG 0-1 Chelsea in the Women's Champions League.
Is Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid?
Kylian Mbappe has seemed destined for Real Madrid for quite some time, but a mixture of his own actions and club politics means it could be a while away.
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as 'consequence' for leaving early
Man Utd team news: Erik ten Hag gives latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo & Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea clash.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Barcelona are looking to bounce back from a disappointing week with a win against Unai Emery's Villarreal on Thursday. Here's how they could line up.
Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal: Player ratings as Lewandowski double helps Barça bounce back
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 in La Liga at Cam Nou on Thursday night.
Real Madrid to hold Marco Asensio contract talks after World Cup
Carlo Ancelotti's confirms Real Madrid will hold talks with Carlo Ancelotti over expiring contract.
Florentino Perez comments on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer rumours
it doesn't make any sense for Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe, says Florentino Perez.
How Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fell out
How the relationship between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo has deteriorated with the news of his squad omission against Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Chelsea, Graham Potter, Man Utd fans & more
Erik ten Hag spoke about Chelsea, Graham Potter & Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest press conference.
Ruben Neves makes Barcelona admission amid transfer speculation
Ruben Neves hints that he'd be interested in joining Barcelona from Wolves if the opportunity arises.
Elche 0-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos move six points clear at La Liga's summit
Match report and player ratings from Elche's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Sevilla.
Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi and Mbappe steal the show
Match report and player ratings as PSG make light work of Ajaccio in Ligue 1.
