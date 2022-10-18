ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

OkieBornandBred
3d ago

Sure, go ahead and jump on the e-car bandwagon! Production will never match demand and ridiculously expensive replacement batteries will end up costing you more in a few years than petroleum using cars. Oh, if you do make am ignorant purchase like this, don't forget to pack gasoline and an electric generator to recharge your battery when it dies. Maybe a sleeping bag and pillow as well while charging battery! 😄😂🤣😄😂🤣😄😂🤣

Reply(2)
4
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations

TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
TULSA, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
Mix 94.1

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
OWASSO, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FBI & CDC Stats Confirm Oklahoma Violent Crime Rate Higher Than New York & California

The debate between Oklahoma's candidates for governor got heated on Wednesday. Claims made by Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister, drew questions of validity not just from Governor Kevin Stitt, but moderators as well. Hofmeister couldn't get through that statement before the Governor's questions began; per data from two separate government sources,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission Clarifies Native American Issue

Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that Native Americans living within Oklahoma are still liable for taxes despite a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that said the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes. Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the decision by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tapping Tomatoes: California Processors Making Drinking Water From Tomatoes

Truckloads of tomatoes lined up for processing in California's San Joaquin Valley at Ingomar Packing. The Merced County facility sees more than a million tons each season. Usually, they're turned into products like tomato paste for use in ketchup and sauces. But this year, the processor is tapping into something else hidden inside: fresh drinking water. A raw tomato is about 95 percent water, and Ingomar is tapping into new technology to harvest and purify it.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy