In the latest step of his plan, which may help as many as 43 million debtors, President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that the federal application for student loan forgiveness is now officially open.

Student Loan Forgiveness Application Form Available: Check Eligibility, Requirements, and How to Apply Pixabay

Now available on Studentaid.gov is a form that may be completed in either English or Spanish by those looking to apply for student debt relief.

Student Loan Forgiveness Application

The form contains details about debt relief, including who is eligible for it and how it operates. It requests applicants' full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers, and email addresses. Borrowers may submit applications up to December 31, 2023.