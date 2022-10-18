Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't hosted an NLCS game since being eliminated by the Giants in Game 6 on Oct. 23, 2010. Just about 12 years later on Friday, they'll finally get another one. Expect the ballpark to be rocking. They'll play host to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return from ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Benintendi (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Benintendi was never viewed as a good bet to make it back for this round of the postseason, despite having recently taken batting practice against high-velocity pitching. He still needs more time to regain strength in his surgically-repaired wrist, but the Yankees haven't ruled out the possibility of Benintendi being available for the World Series if New York should get past Houston.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blames wind for knocking down Aaron Judge's could-be home run in ALCS Game 2
The New York Yankees lost again to the Houston Astros on Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 contest to put themselves in a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. They struck out 13 times, bringing them to 30 for the series, and left nine men on base. But for a moment late in the game, there was hope. In the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to right field that appeared headed for the stands until Kyle Tucker corralled it at the wall:
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Solo shot in Game 1
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. Gurriel broke the tie with a solo shot to left off Clarke Schmidt in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 38-year-old righty is now 6-for-19 with two homers in the 2022 postseason. Gurriel had a down year in 2022, hitting only .242 with eight homers after he compiled 15 round trippers and a .319 batting average in 2021. Nonetheless, Gurriel has nearly 300 postseason at-bats and will look to use that experience to his benefit as the ALCS progresses.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with fractured fingertip
GM Jerry Dipoto revealed Wednesday that Rodriguez finished the season playing through a fractured fingertip, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The rookie outfielder spent time on the 10-day injured list down the stretch with a lower-back sprain, and he apparently also picked up the finger injury at some point. The issue isn't a serious concern, and he should be ready for the start of spring training in February. Rodriguez is the favorite to be named AL Rookie of the Year after he posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 28 home runs, 75 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 132 games during 2022.
Astros to start Cristian Javier in ALCS Game 3 after Lance McCullers Jr. injured by champagne bottle
The Houston Astros announced on Friday afternoon that right-hander Cristian Javier will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Fellow right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who had been expected to get the nod, will instead start Sunday's Game 4. McCullers told reporters,...
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sitting for Game 1
Mancini is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Astros' American League Championship Series matchup with the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Through Houston's first four postseason contests, Mancini and Aledmys Diaz have now made two starts apiece as the Astros' designated hitter. Neither of the two has done much to create separation in the job battle, as Mancini and Diaz have combined to go 1-for-13 thus far in the playoffs.
