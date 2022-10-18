ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Russell Westbrook is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are in San Francisco, California, to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

They will be the second game of the new season after the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers play their game on the east coast.

Currently, the Lakers have several players on their injury report, and one of them is 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is listed as probable due to left hamstring soreness.

NBA's official injury report

Since he is probable, he will more than likely be available to play.

Last season, the 33-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 regular season games for the Lakers.

That was his first season playing for the franchise, and it did not go as planned.

The team went just 33-49, which led them to miss the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons (they also missed the play-in tournament).

With a roster that features Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, those results are disappointing.

They will need to have good health and chemistry this season if they want to avoid another failed year.

Meanwhile, they will face off with a Warriors team that just won it's fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all been together since 2012, and they have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons.

They will likely be a contender once again in 2023.

