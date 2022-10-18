Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Packers are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Packers 20, Commanders 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Are the Packers really this bad? We don't think so, although a loss to the Commanders would change our minds."

Bookies.com : Take the Packers to cover vs. Commanders

Bill Speros writes: "The Giants and Jets combined for 300 yards on the ground against Green Bay's cheesecloth defense. The Commanders, meanwhile, beat Chicago 12-7 in Week 5. This game should offer Matt LaFleur and Rodgers the opportunity to repair and revive Green Bay's offense. Carson Wentz does well against his in-game totals. But he's usually good for a soul-crushing interception late in any close game."

NFL Week 7 odds :

ESPN : Packers have a 67.7% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Commanders a 31.9% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Packers to cover vs. Commanders

It writes: "The Packers top five defense is an awful matchup for an offense that struggles as much as the Commanders. Aaron Rodgers has struggled early this season, but should find the Washington defense that gave up nearly 400 yards against the Bears to his liking. Expect the Packers will capitalize where the Bears didn’t, inside the 20s, and win comfortably."

Sports Betting Dime : Packers 22.1, Commanders 11.1

The site's formula predicts the Packers will win the Week 7 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet Packers on moneyline vs. Commanders

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Green Bay has the talent on defense to contain an injured Wentz or backup Taylor Heinicke. On offense, this could be the get-right spot the Packers need against a Washington unit that's failed to stop anyone other than the Chicago Bears in 2022."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

