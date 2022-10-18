ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum

By Laura A. Bischoff, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court.

Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health.

The court said that Carr's bench was littered with junk, dolls, cups and novelty items − her own attorney described it as "resembling a flea market." She wore tank tops, T-shirts, spandex shorts and sneakers to court. And she discussed with staff and defendants a television show called “P-Valley” about a fictional Mississippi strip club.

Carr joked about accepting kickbacks for lenient sentences if defendants gave her food, beverages, carpeting or storage space. She referred to her bailiff as "Miss Puddin from P-Valley."

The judge conducted court business "in a manner befitting a game show host," investigators said.

In addition to a lack of decorum, Carr was found to have violated a long list of other rules :

  • Failed to reschedule her cases in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when court activity was suspended.
  • Issued arrest warrants for defendants who didn't show up for court, when the court was supposed to be closed.
  • "Rewarded" one defendant for being "brave enough to come to court" by waiving fines and rescinding warrants.
  • Conducted hearings without the prosecutor present, stating once "The prosecutor's not here. Let's see how much we can get away with."
  • Recommended pleas to unrepresented defendants.

DD214 Alumni
3d ago

I can't imagine all the cost of college, law school and sacrifices it took to have a judge position then throw it away due to immaturity and disrespect.

Journey For Truth
3d ago

about time we had some decency standards we should have this in all corporate businesses and administrative offices let's get back to wearing professional clothing

Steely Cheri Maloy
3d ago

I was in her courtroom for a traffic ticket..and she talked about My Deceased Mother!!!!! I don't feel bad for her at all..She's heartless...cold and Disrespectful and felt she could do and say whatever she wanted to people... I wish I could find the records for that case..wonder if the court reporter recorded what she said..My attorneys face turned Beet red...Just Heartless...

