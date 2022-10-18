ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
A Clifton police officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which had been reported stolen out of North Caldwell -- after the driver refused to stop on westbound Route 3 around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said.

An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which had been reported stolen out of North Caldwell -- after the driver refused to stop on westbound Route 3 around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The chase continued south on Route 21 before the Explorer struck a civilian's vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Avenue in Newark, the lieutenant said.

Three occupants quickly bailed out, he said.

A Clifton officer grabbed one of them a few blocks away. Essex County sheriff's officers nabbed a second in the neighborhood. The third got away."The suspects were found to be in possession of key fobs belonging to other stolen vehicles as far south as Monmouth County," Bracken said.

The pair were processed by Clifton police and sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark to await a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

Comments / 15

ClearTv Streams
3d ago

These juveniles are CLEAR EXAMPLES of mothers not wanting to be accountable for what they are Raising and that is CRIMINALS in training. Most of these youth will graduate to jail then prison all mostly due to not being raised in a two plus family home along with rewarding women for being single mothers by not allowing the fathers to be in the home and in their children lives without dealing with the legal system. Born and Raised in Brick City so all said here are PURE FACTS and the ABSOLUTELY problem with the youth out here committing these acts of criminality.

passion 40
3d ago

what these kids did was absolutely wrong, I know plenty of 2 parent families and they are just as f-up..as the next..also you can be a single mom and raise your kids to be the best they can be ...sometimes a parent can raise them up right and have 1or 2 thats gonna do what they want...its not always a parents fault. im not condoning there actions ,whatsoever but you need to get out more

Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Infant Found Inside Stolen SUV In Newark: Authorities

A suspect was at-large after a 3-month-old infant was found inside of an abandoned Mercedes Benz SUV with a Texas plate in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say. Irvington police had alerted several municipalities in Essex County and the Child Abduction Response Patrol Units that the gold SUV was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington at 8:09 p.m., according to the Essex County Sheriff's Department.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Family calls for body camera video in deadly police shooting

NEW YORK - A mother who lost her son in a police-involved shooting is calling for the release of body camera video in the incident. The NYPD said 28-year-old Joel Capellan was shot and killed early Sunday in Upper Manhattan. According to police, a lieutenant and three officers witnessed a dispute around 3 a.m. near the corner of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Inwood neighborhood.Investigators said the men involved were leaving a club and exchanged words over a dirty look. Capellan allegedly pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped another man. The weapon discharged, and the man was gazed in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Parolee Who Ran Over Tow Yard Worker While Stealing Car Captured At NJ Hotel: US Marshals

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a 34-year-old parolee who earlier this year ran over a tow yard worker while trying to steal a car, they said. Tyesha Smith, convicted in a 2014 robbery, ran over the employee at Hawk's Tow Yard in Trenton last February and has been wanted ever since, the US Marshals Service New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force said.
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

Police search for missing teen in Newark

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl in Newark. They say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place. That's near Route 78 in the city's Weequahic neighborhood. Police say Jagoo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.
NEWARK, NJ
