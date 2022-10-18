19 Fan Reactions That Prove "Halloween Ends" Has Fans Of The Horror Franchise Divided

Related
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
People Are Sharing Who They Think Is The Best Sitcom Character Of All Time, And Honestly, All Of These Are Solid Picks
This is one of those topics that everyone has an opinion on.
Which Supporting Or Minor Characters Actually Deserved To Be The Main Characters?
It's time to make some spin-off movies.
18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Matthew Perry Reflected On Taking 55 Vicodin Every Day At One Point While Filming "Friends": "I Couldn't Stop Because The Disease And The Addiction Is Progressive"
"Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through. And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
The Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Dating Rumors Have Sparked Mixed Reactions, And Here's Why
🎶 She's got everything she wanted. 🎶
19 Actors People Can't Look At The Same After Seeing Them In THAT Role (You Know The One)
"In literally anything, especially when she is being nice, I just think to myself: 'You're not fooling me, Bellatrix Lestrange!'"
Tell Us Your Embarrassing, Messy, And Cringey Stories About Halloween
Halloween is so fun, but something always has to go wrong.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
Rebel Wilson Spotted Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrating Their Engagement Anniversary, So She, Of Course, Had To Share Pics
Kourtney and Travis celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on October 17.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His costar and sister reportedly had to confront him about his behavior.
These Are The Best And Worst "American Horror Story" Seasons Since The Show Started In 2011
Raise your hand if you love AHS as much as I do.
19 Jokes About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
Some of these may be harsh, but they aren't completely off base.
"Did You See Him Too?": People Are Describing Their Most Disturbing Ghost Encounters, And My Palms Are Sweating
"I was almost asleep when I felt myself being tucked into bed. I opened my eyes and saw the blankets being tucked under me. I felt a fear like nothing I've ever experienced before. I grabbed the blanket and ran into the guest room."
14 Seriously Hysterical Grandparents Whose Behavior Is Begging To Be Made Fun Of
These grandparents know not the hilarious things they do.
12 Embarrassing Songs People Wrote About A Crush That They're 100% Regretting Right About Now
"My love for you is like a tree, growing every day / I wish that you would notice me, before we go away."
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
BuzzFeed
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0