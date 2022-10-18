19 Fan Reactions That Prove "Halloween Ends" Has Fans Of The Horror Franchise Divided

Michael Myers is an absolute staple when it comes to spooky season.

Halloween Ends debuted in theaters and on Peacock this past weekend, chronicling yet another killer face-off between Michael and Laurie.

While these two scary movie icons have been battling it out since the 1978 slasher that started it all, it comes as no surprise that they crossed paths once again.

While there have been a mixed bag of reactions, fans couldn't resist seeing how this saga would ultimately come to a close. Take a look at what audiences have had to say about Halloween Ends so far:

“And as I faced up against Michael for the 507th time, I couldn’t help but wonder: will I end Halloween, or will Halloween end me?” @TomZohar 07:54 PM - 14 Oct 2022

so glad that Halloween Ends is finally engaging with the franchise’s most iconic and beloved character: Corey @capybaroness 08:00 PM - 14 Oct 2022

if you're in a panic over Halloween Ends getting mixed reviews... just remind yourself that there is nothing in this franchise that will ever be worse than Rob Zombie's Halloween II @screamreboot 04:18 AM - 12 Oct 2022

introducing a new character, whom adds NOTHING to the plot in any way, into the final chapter of an iconic film series is just absurd. he took up the time which could’ve gone to more iconic characters. even his demise had zero impact???? #HalloweenEnds @gvymvndo 06:40 AM - 14 Oct 2022

I love the silent ending for #HalloweenEnds it really showed the trilogy is over, and was a great callback to the original @SlasherLaurie 02:43 AM - 17 Oct 2022

What did you think of Halloween Ends ? Tell me in the comments!