19 Fan Reactions That Prove "Halloween Ends" Has Fans Of The Horror Franchise Divided

By Michele Bird
 3 days ago

Michael Myers is an absolute staple when it comes to spooky season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xPgj_0idatuwF00
Ryan Green / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Halloween Ends debuted in theaters and on Peacock this past weekend, chronicling yet another killer face-off between Michael and Laurie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z15V6_0idatuwF00
Ryan Green / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

While these two scary movie icons have been battling it out since the 1978 slasher that started it all, it comes as no surprise that they crossed paths once again.

Ryan Green / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

While there have been a mixed bag of reactions, fans couldn't resist seeing how this saga would ultimately come to a close. Take a look at what audiences have had to say about Halloween Ends so far:

1.

“And as I faced up against Michael for the 507th time, I couldn’t help but wonder: will I end Halloween, or will Halloween end me?”

@TomZohar 07:54 PM - 14 Oct 2022

2.

I can’t lie, I was disrespected… #HalloweenEnds

@RealMMyers78 04:56 PM - 16 Oct 2022

3.

#HALLOWEENENDS ...Me 15min into Halloween Ends:

@CinemaSauced 06:14 AM - 15 Oct 2022

4.

laurie strode that one time: #HalloweenEnds

@miaabyrnee 03:49 PM - 15 Oct 2022

5.

#HalloweenEnds spoiler with no context

@JoeyGentile1992 02:15 PM - 14 Oct 2022

6.

Looking back at Halloween Kills immediately after finishing #HalloweenEnds

@NOthejohnstumpf 01:47 AM - 14 Oct 2022

7.

This Kyle Richards #RHOBH reference in #HalloweenEnds

@britneyvinyl 11:10 AM - 15 Oct 2022

8.

so glad that Halloween Ends is finally engaging with the franchise’s most iconic and beloved character: Corey

@capybaroness 08:00 PM - 14 Oct 2022

9.

if you're in a panic over Halloween Ends getting mixed reviews... just remind yourself that there is nothing in this franchise that will ever be worse than Rob Zombie's Halloween II

@screamreboot 04:18 AM - 12 Oct 2022

10.

introducing a new character, whom adds NOTHING to the plot in any way, into the final chapter of an iconic film series is just absurd. he took up the time which could’ve gone to more iconic characters. even his demise had zero impact???? #HalloweenEnds

@gvymvndo 06:40 AM - 14 Oct 2022

11.

I enjoyed HALLOWEEN ENDS. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's--gasp!--surprisingly character driven.

@StephenKing 08:35 PM - 13 Oct 2022

12.

me the entire time halloween ends was playing:

@mutntgrl 01:36 PM - 14 Oct 2022

13.

The return of the king #HalloweenEnds

@reticentrobbie 04:08 PM - 16 Oct 2022

14.

#HalloweenEnds plot in 4 pics

@Kotomoto7791 03:20 AM - 14 Oct 2022

15.

corey and michael myers in halloween ends

@kaateludes 06:17 AM - 14 Oct 2022

16.

the biggest plot twist was that bestie survived #halloweenends

@marcbranx 07:22 AM - 15 Oct 2022

17.

this was literally my reaction watching halloween ends

@basicbarbz 04:51 AM - 14 Oct 2022

18.

It was at this moment, that game recognized game. #HalloweenEnds

@TheLostRiverDr1 07:27 PM - 15 Oct 2022

19.

I love the silent ending for #HalloweenEnds it really showed the trilogy is over, and was a great callback to the original

@SlasherLaurie 02:43 AM - 17 Oct 2022

What did you think of Halloween Ends ? Tell me in the comments!

Universal Pictures / Compass International Pictures / Via giphy.com

