Related
Bakersfield Now
Maryland GOP nominee's campaign website was blocked on school device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland school district said the campaign website for Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox will be accessible to students after it was blocked on its devices due to a filter error. A parent contacted WBFF this week after their student noticed Cox's campaign website...
Bakersfield Now
Southern California girl makes history by living out her dream playing football
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (FOX26) — A Southern California teen is doing something a lot of girls her age would never even try —playing on her high school football team. Not only is 17-year-old Bella Rasmussen playing on the Laguna Beach High School football team, but she is also the first girl in the state to score two touchdowns in a single game, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Bakersfield Now
Early voters in Georgia continue to turnout in record-breaking numbers
Georgia voters continue to shatter record turnouts on the fourth day of early voting, with Friday morning seeing just under 520,000 voters statewide. More than 122,000 of those were from Thursday alone, marking an increase of 53% over the fourth day of early voting in the 2018 midterms and only 25% less than the fourth day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Bakersfield Now
DeSantis leading Crist ahead of November election, new poll shows
A new poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading challenger Charlie Crist, keeping the Republican governor on track for reelection in November. The poll, conducted by Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics, shows DeSantis with an 11 percentage point lead over Crist, thanks to strong approval ratings, especially for his response to Hurricane Ian.
