Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather. Clothes donations may be gently used. Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired) Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub.
wtvy.com
City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown. Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.
wdhn.com
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
wdhn.com
ALERT: College Street in Downtown Enterprise now open after fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— West College Street in Downtown Enterprise is now open for public use after a devastating Sunday fire left it blocked off for most of the week. The sidewalks along a portion of Main Street remain blocked off. Pedestrians should use the designated path, marked with cones and barricades, and only cross designated crosswalks.
wtvy.com
Daleville Scarecrow Festival
Providence Eagles own Chapel Stickler takes home this week's Player of the Week. The fire is believed to have started near the kiln in the All About Art Studio. City working to make downtown desirable for developers. Updated: 12 hours ago. The city applied for a state grant that would...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Downtown Enterprise fire investigation
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation between the Enterprise Fire Department and state officials, the cause of the devastating early morning fire has been identified. According to Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis, the fire started near the Kiln in the All About Art Studio and the fire has been...
wdhn.com
A weekend of fun on tap in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — This weekend the City of Enterprise has a slate of events on hand for all to enjoy. On Saturday at the Enterprise Farmers Market, Pumpkin Day makes its return to the City of Progress. Starting at 8 a.m. you can find all the fall produce, decore, and soaps as well as a pumpkin patch.
wtvy.com
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
alabamanews.net
Fire in downtown Enterprise Sunday ruled accidental
The fire in downtown Enterprise that destroyed three businesses and one residential building has been ruled accidental. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis said Thursday that the investigators believe the fire started near the kiln in the All About Art building. Investigators say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM Sunday to...
wdhn.com
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
wtvy.com
ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin. The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings. Lane closures...
wtvy.com
Dothan non-profits join forces for domestic violence awareness month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are teaming up to provide resources for domestic violence victims. House of Ruth and The Exchange Center trained their employees to help victims and their families. “When people live in basically a war zone within their own home and children grow up in basically...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
wdhn.com
Time to climb the temperature ladder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll be cold tonight but not quite as cold as previous nights. With lows in upper 30s, there isn’t any threat for a freeze or frost. Friday finally takes us back into the low and middle 70s under mainly sunny skies. This weekend...
wtvy.com
Resurrection performance postponed
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022. It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket holders will...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
Comments / 0