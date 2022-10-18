Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.

