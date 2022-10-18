ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

No. 10 Griswold keeps rolling in girls volleyball: Monday top plays in high school sports

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago

The Griswold girls volleyball team, which is ranked No. 10 in the state coaches' poll, cruised to a four-set win over Bacon Academy. Here are Monday's top performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02THTv_0idataWx00

Girls volleyball

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: Senior setter had 27 assists, 12 digs, and five kills in leading the Wolverines (13-0, 5-0 ECC DII) to a 3-1 win over Bacon Academy.

Kierra Neilson, Griswold: Sophomore collected eight blocks, six kills, and four aces in a 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Bacon Academy.

Abby Matheson, Griswold: Sophomore had 11 kills and nine digs for the No. 10 Wolverines in a four set win against Bacon Academy.

Killingly footballKillingly football is barreling toward another championship. Meet the team's quarterback.

Gretta Dombkowski, Griswold: Junior contributed seven digs, six kills, and five aces against Bacon Academy.

Stella Hogan, NFA: Sophomore had seven kills and two digs but the Wildcats (3-10) fell to East Lyme, 3-0.

Ella Bean, NFA: Senior setter had eight assists in a 25-14, 25-20, 25-9 loss against East Lyme.

Hailey Merritt, Killingly: Senior had four kills in a 3-0 loss against Lyman Memorial. Killingly is 4-11.

Addison Montville, Killingly: Sophomore collected six digs, four assists, and two blocks in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 loss against Lyman Memorial (12-4).

Thames River footballThames River keeps rolling with big win over Montville

Boys soccer

Jayden Gustavson, Plainfield: Sophomore had a goal and an assist to lift the Panthers (4-8-1) to a 4-0 non-league win against Ellis Tech.

Jake Taylor, Jahvar Green, and Jayden Lyons, Plainfield: Trio netted one goal apiece in the Panthers' win against Ellis Tech.

Brendan Parmentier, Ellis Tech: Junior goalkeeper made 12 saves in the Golden Eagles (5-5-2) loss against Plainfield.

Zach Lamitie, Norwich Tech: Senior had a goal and an assist as the Warriors (8-2-1) cruised past Killingly, 3-1.

Girls soccer

Victoria Iozzi, Ellis Tech: Junior scored two first half goals but the Golden Eagles (7-4-1) fell to Wheeler, 7-2, in a non-league contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: National Guard member killed in Waterbury collision

Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says the state...
WATERBURY, CT
Turnto10.com

Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call

(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
WESTERLY, RI
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries After Crash on I-395 North in Killingly

One person was flown to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 395 North in Killingly Thursday morning. State police said there was a one-vehicle crash in the area of Exits 37 and 38 around 8:41 a.m. and serious injuries were reported. A helicopter flew one person to UMASS. I-395...
KILLINGLY, CT
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

33 Connecticut state troopers sworn in

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yves Dingammadji was training at the Connecticut Police Academy when he heard that two Bristol officers had been killed, and a third injured, in a shooting last week. While Dingammadji said the other students were saddened by the news, it also reminded them of why they wanted to enter policework. […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash

Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike...
KILLINGLY, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy