ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Buckeyes flashback: Memorable Ohio State matchups against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football is back after a week off, with Iowa visiting Ohio Stadium for a Big Ten game at noon Saturday. This is the first time in five years No. 2 OSU and Iowa have met in a rivalry that the Buckeyes have historically dominated. In 65 games, they have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Ohio electronics store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on the crash. You can watch McCarter’s update in the video player below.
MARIETTA, OH
WDTN

US-35 East in Beavercreek reopened after crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters on US-35 East may have seen delays after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a car crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the ODOT traffic map OHGO, all lanes of US-35 Eastbound have been shut down just past I-675 due to a collision. It is unknown how many […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy