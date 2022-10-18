ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - West College Street in downtown Enterprise has re-opened after being closed over the course of the week in the aftermath of Sunday’s fire. According to a release from the city, the sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time. Those walking through the area are advised to use the designated path, which is marked with cones and barricades, and to only cross in designated crosswalks.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO