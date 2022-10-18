Read full article on original website
Water World Tank runner up for Tank of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Water Tank at Water World placed fourth in the Tank of the Year contest. The ranking is out of 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer or coating products,...
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention monsters, witches, and ghouls: grab your Jack-o-Lantern buckets and pillow cases, Halloween is just around the corner. Throw on your best costume and get ready to trick or treat! Here is a list of when cities are observing Halloween and holding trick or treat hours!
House of Ruth Dothan in urgent need of cold weather donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - House of Ruth Inc. Dothan is in urgent need of donations in light of the cold weather. Clothes donations may be gently used. Infant and Children’s Cold Medicine such as Motrin and Tylenol (new unopened and not expired) Infant and Children’s Vicks Vapor Rub.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
West College Street reopens in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - West College Street in downtown Enterprise has re-opened after being closed over the course of the week in the aftermath of Sunday’s fire. According to a release from the city, the sidewalk along a portion of Main Street will remain blocked off at this time. Those walking through the area are advised to use the designated path, which is marked with cones and barricades, and to only cross in designated crosswalks.
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
Booker T. Washington @ Dale County | 2022 Week 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this Week 9 match up as Booker T. Washington takes on Dale County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown. Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
ALDOT: resurfacing to begin on U.S. Highway 431 in Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 24, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface U.S. Highway 431 from north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland will begin. The project will consist of planning, resurfacing, and roadway markings. Lane closures...
Resurrection performance postponed
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022. It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket holders will...
Dothan non-profits join forces for domestic violence awareness month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are teaming up to provide resources for domestic violence victims. House of Ruth and The Exchange Center trained their employees to help victims and their families. “When people live in basically a war zone within their own home and children grow up in basically...
A weekend of fun on tap in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — This weekend the City of Enterprise has a slate of events on hand for all to enjoy. On Saturday at the Enterprise Farmers Market, Pumpkin Day makes its return to the City of Progress. Starting at 8 a.m. you can find all the fall produce, decore, and soaps as well as a pumpkin patch.
Barry Moore: Election is about the G’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Representative Barry Moore campaigned—well, that’s not exactly correct—as he spoke to a political group in Dothan on Thursday. Calling it campaigning would suggest the staunch conservative from Enterprise was looking to sway votes in his favor. But Moore is already the preference...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports...
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s an event that helps set thousands of students up for success in the workforce each year. The Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW) is an event which provides exposure to career choices in the area, and for years they have successfully given back to the Wiregrass.
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
