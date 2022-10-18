Read full article on original website
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
COVID numbers hit bump; 89 counties still in green
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, saw a break in the month-long trend that had been showing weekly improvements. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
Flex Fleet Rental Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2022 Utah 100
DRAPER, Utah - October 21, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Today, Flex Fleet Rental announced it was named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Ranking No. 85 out of 100 companies, Flex Fleet Rental was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
Beshear to expand Medicaid coverage to dental, vision and hearing care
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce.
LETTER TO EDITOR: Mercer County Ministerial Association in support of Amendment 2
Voters in Kentucky have been given an important opportunity and responsibility this election season. On the ballot, this year is the proposed amendment, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”. As...
Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
Armstrong just good enough in Virginia's win over Jackets
ATLANTA (AP) — Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 346 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night. In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams...
