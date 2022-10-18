Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Hospice care centers face staff shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hospice Care centers help provide end-of-life care for people with terminal illnesses and life-limiting illnesses, like Hospice of Central New York and the Finger Lakes. Hospice of CNY works with Francis House, a center that provides a home and extended family to persons with terminal illnesses...
cnycentral.com
218 New State Troopers join the ranks on Graduation Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state added 218 new state troopers to the force. All of them graduating from the 211th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy. With Wednesday's graduation, there are now over 4,700 sworn members of the state police. While...
cnycentral.com
Call in for Cancer raises $62,295 in record-breaking year
The Central New York community turned out in a big way to help the Upstate Cancer Center this year. The annual Call in for Cancer brought in a record-breaking $62,295 for Upstate cancer patients. This surpassed last year's total of $46,100. The donations raised will help provide treatments and support...
cnycentral.com
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police
HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
cnycentral.com
COVID Booster appointments are becoming limited as we approach the holiday season
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s getting colder – we’re all finding ourselves inside a bit more – and Covid-19 cases are on the rise across Central New York. According to the Center for Disease Control, Onondaga, Madison, and Oswego County are all considered to be “high transmission” places for Covid.
cnycentral.com
'Impractical Jokers' return to Central New York this winter
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Television comedy troupe "Impractical Jokers" will return to the area Saturday, February 18, 2023 at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo. Brian "Q" Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano will be taking their latest comedy tour on the road. Tickets for each show are will...
cnycentral.com
MOST to hold Future Women in STEM event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The MOST is pairing up with the Partners of Education & Business Inc. and will hold the first of its kind Future Women in STEM Series. Future Women in STEM, a free event geared toward girls in 6th-8th grade, will kick off on Saturday, October 22nd, and will run through March.
cnycentral.com
Climate Prediction Center releases 22/23 winter outlook and it could be a snowy one!
As snow hit western New York earlier this week, many are wondering just how cold and snowy this winter season will be for us. This report from the CPC outlines the most likely scenario for the next few months. Cool temperatures across the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean along with global...
cnycentral.com
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System Merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff submitted a comment to the New York State Department of Health opposing a request by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System to grant a certificate of public advantage. The certificate of public advantage (COPA) could shield the merger from antitrust laws and the...
