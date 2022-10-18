Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff.

Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters.

Those five sheriffs endorsing Waters include: Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey, St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith. Waters has also been endorsed in the race by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville First Lady Molly Curry on Tuesday morning shared an Oct. 14 Facebook post from Democratic candidate Lakesha Burton’s page, writing, “I’m proud to be supporting Lakesha Burton for Sheriff!”

The original post on Burton’s page said it was, “Extra special to have Jacksonville’s First Lady, Molly Curry’s support. She and Chief Burton share some of the same passions, one being a mother and the second is advocating for women who have been impacted by sex trafficking.”

In the August primary election, none of the candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff received 50% +1 of the vote, which meant the race would head to a runoff between Waters and Burton in the Nov. 8 election.

