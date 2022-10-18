ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMk5y_0idasl8J00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff.

Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Those five sheriffs endorsing Waters include: Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey, St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith. Waters has also been endorsed in the race by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville First Lady Molly Curry on Tuesday morning shared an Oct. 14 Facebook post from Democratic candidate Lakesha Burton’s page, writing, “I’m proud to be supporting Lakesha Burton for Sheriff!”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The original post on Burton’s page said it was, “Extra special to have Jacksonville’s First Lady, Molly Curry’s support. She and Chief Burton share some of the same passions, one being a mother and the second is advocating for women who have been impacted by sex trafficking.”

In the August primary election, none of the candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff received 50% +1 of the vote, which meant the race would head to a runoff between Waters and Burton in the Nov. 8 election.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 14

Lewisgirl
3d ago

Jax has shootings every day and it's not going to get any better. Republicans have been in charge and receive all that tax payer money and still can't get the job done.

Reply
7
Liz Says
3d ago

At least one of them has a brain, not withstanding the fact that she stays married to the one who doesn’t.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Nikki Fried rally Charlie Crist supporters

Dozens of supporters were on hand for DNC event in pivotal Duval County. As the gubernatorial campaign of Charlie Crist enters its stretch run, he’s getting timely outside help. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who lost the August Primary to Crist, were among...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Builders association backing Daniel Davis for Jacksonville Mayor

A key industry group is the latest to endorse the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) rolled out its endorsement of Republican Daniel Davis, the latest sign of establishment support for the former state legislator and City Councilman on the crowded ballot next March.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding

'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Hdogar

The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy

We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Hill

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy