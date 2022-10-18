Former college stars turned TV analysts David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit move Tennessee ahead of Georgia

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game
Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators. Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why he ranks Ohio State ahead of Georgia right now
Paul Finebaum has both Georgia and Ohio State in his top 4 rankings as we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. But, at least for now, the SEC Network host is giving a slight edge to Ohio State when it comes to the No. 1 spot.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Gameday Crew Talk Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Gameday crew had a lengthy discussion of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama Crimson Tide as that trio of teams tries to fight their way into the College Football Playoff. Both the Vols and Dawgs are undefeated and barreling towards pre-Halloween dates with major rivals....
5-star reacts to Clemson visit
One of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen was in Death Valley for the Tigers 27-21 win over Syracuse Saturday afternoon. 5-star OT Daniel Calhoun from Roswell, Georgia first visited Clemson in March (...)
Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
'SEC Nation' destination for Week 9 announced by Laura Rutledge
“SEC Nation” is headed to Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida rivalry clash in Week 9. Laura Rutledge, the host of the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, made the announcement Friday while appearing live on “The Paul Finebaum Show” from Baton Rouge. Rutledge will be joined by Paul...
dawgnation.com
Gimme 5: Getting creative with tight ends, claiming national championships and restoring confidence
I’m supposed to be the one answering questions, but this question causes me to want to ask one of my own: Are we sure UGA isn’t confident?. I think some of us might be surprised to find out there’s plenty of belief inside the Bulldogs’ football complex. In fact, UGA might have more confidence in itself than some fans do.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz laments mistakes in Vanderbilt win: 'Some really bad stuff, but it's a lot easier to fix after a win'
Eli Drinkwitz admitted that Missouri made a host of mistakes in the win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, including a missed field goal and 3 turnovers. Despite all that, the Tigers still prevailed 17-14. Drinkwitz told reporters that the last 3 games Missouri found a way not to win, but did...
FSU football: Georgia Tech is who we thought they were?
FSU football fans got a glimpse of their next opponent Thursday night when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hosted the Virginia Cavaliers. I wrote before the game for FSU fans to avoid overreacting to the game, pointing out both teams were terrible. It was telling Georgia Tech was only a...
WSLS
Virginia edges Georgia Tech, snaps three game losing streak
Atlanta, Ga. – Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 349 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC,...
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten
ATLANTA - There's no clowning around. It is already Week Ten of High 5 Sports. Soon, spooky season will turn into the post season. But until there, there's still plenty of High 5 Sports action. Here's a recap of this week:. Play of the Night - Week Ten. This week’s...
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun Co. routs Athens Christian
TIGER, Ga. — Rabun County scored on eight of 11 possessions and cruised to a 52-7 win over Athens Christian on Friday in Region 8-A Division action. The win moved the third-ranked Wildcats (9-0, 2-0 Region 8-A Division 1) within one win of their ninth straight region title. They...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Red and Black
Patriot Front propaganda brought to UGA, Athens
While walking to the Office of Global Engagement on June 15, University of Georgia employee Elena Lopez Ko said they noticed white supremacist propaganda near the Terry College of Business. “I was walking to work, so this happened in the morning — maybe before seven-ish in the morning,” Lopez Ko...
chschipper.com
The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville
Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
Comments / 1