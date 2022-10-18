ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan football offers 2023 Wisconsin DL commit Trey Pierce

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been hard at work on the recruiting trail during the bye week, as the program offered 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce on Thursday night. Pierce, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, is from Brother Rice High School in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI

People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
TROY, MI

