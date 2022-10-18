Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Penn State football's 3rd-down performance leads to big win, stark contrast from loss to Michigan
The last two weeks for Penn State have been a tale of two extremes. Last week, Michigan clobbered the Nittany Lions in pretty much every aspect of the game, while it was the complete opposite against Minnesota a week later. One statistic sticks out above all, though — third-down conversions.
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will win at OSU, finish season 12-0
Just because the Michigan Wolverines are on bye this week doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to talk or debate about. The team is 7-0 and has had contributions up and down the roster, from Heisman hopeful Blake Corum to young gunslinger J.J. McCarthy and everyone in between.
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball at 'Michigan Madness'
The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy'd, dougie'd and Gangnam Style'd their way onto the court for "Michigan Madness" and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived. The Wolverines hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the nation...
Michigan football offers 2023 Wisconsin DL commit Trey Pierce
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been hard at work on the recruiting trail during the bye week, as the program offered 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce on Thursday night. Pierce, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, is from Brother Rice High School in...
Ann Arbor Police Have Funny Reaction To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time
Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET, which the Ann Arbor Police isn't exactly excited about. Sorry for partying...
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M
This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
Brighton plays host to Belleville in KLAA football title game — with broadcast link
BRIGHTON — You can’t blame the Brighton coaching staff for pulling out all the stops going into today’s KLAA football championship game. The Bulldogs’ passing attack was brilliant in last week’s win over Howell. They brought in the ol’ right-hander, Drew Henson, to give a...
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI
People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
