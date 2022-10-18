Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO