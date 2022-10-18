ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irma Marrero
3d ago

tell them to answer their phones.you be waiting 2 hrs on the phone to talk to someone.and mail the bills every month like before.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumlocalnews.com

Hundreds of clean energy jobs coming to Niagara County plant

Hundreds of jobs are on the way to Niagara County, all thanks to a major investment backed by President Biden and the U.S. Department of Energy and President Joe Biden’s American Battery Materials Initiative. It aims to increase domestic production of 'reliable and sustainable' minerals used for electric vehicles,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday. The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester. “The crescent map has never been about the […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) A new project proposed in the Town of Penfield has some folks excited… and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s goal […]
PENFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
HORNELL, NY
CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Daily Messenger

Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County warns of EBT card skimming

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s warning of food stamp phishing scams in Steuben County, residents with EBT cards are being reminded to be on the lookout for card skimmers. The County said the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is warning of card skimming devices that can steal EBT accounts and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
CITY News

Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates

All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year. All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County. 130TH DISTRICT Webster, Wayne County ...
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Are home prices headed for a fall?

Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Man who attacked Congressman Lee Zeldin released to Bath VA for care

Zeldin was attacked with a knife in a Rochester suburb during a campaign stop. The man authorities say attacked New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin in Perinton in July will be released to an alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson said that David Jakubonis, after treatment in Bath, would be transferred to the Veterans Outreach Center.
BATH, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
wdkx.com

Kodak Hires to Keep Up With 35 mm Film Demand

A classic is making its mark and bringing in more jobs to Rochester! Since the beginning of the year 2021, Kodak has hired more than 350 people to help keep up with the demand for 35 mm film, which according to the company, has exploded over the last few years.
ROCHESTER, NY

