Rittman, OH

cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man arrested in connection to death of 4-month-old

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday evening, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force reported arresting Javion Milan, 24, who was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children. Milan was the father of a 4-month-old child found unresponsive when police responded to a home in the 2900 block...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Customer dies after being shot in Akron store

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

U. S. Postal Service drop box break-ins on the rise

Drive-thru U.S. Postal Service mail drop containers have been the target of break-ins across Cuyahoga County in recent months, including occurrences in Broadview Heights. The thefts are being committed through the use of a master postal key, or by forcible entry into mail receptacles located at area post offices. Personal checks are often the target, with perpetrators altering the check amounts and either making mobile deposits or using others to cash the checks. Victims often don’t realize they’ve become the target of a crime until viewing their bank statements.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH

