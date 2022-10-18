Drive-thru U.S. Postal Service mail drop containers have been the target of break-ins across Cuyahoga County in recent months, including occurrences in Broadview Heights. The thefts are being committed through the use of a master postal key, or by forcible entry into mail receptacles located at area post offices. Personal checks are often the target, with perpetrators altering the check amounts and either making mobile deposits or using others to cash the checks. Victims often don’t realize they’ve become the target of a crime until viewing their bank statements.

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO