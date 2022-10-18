Read full article on original website
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the men’s bathroom at the Streetsboro City Park was vandalized over the weekend. Toilet paper was stuck to the walls and floor, and there was even a part of a trash can thrown into a toilet. “It was pretty much just a big...
Canton man arrested in connection to death of 4-month-old
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday evening, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force reported arresting Javion Milan, 24, who was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children. Milan was the father of a 4-month-old child found unresponsive when police responded to a home in the 2900 block...
Ohio national cemetery, resting place for servicemen and women, has trees stolen
The operators of the cemetery were disturbed to learn that under the cover of darkness, thieves snuck onto the grounds and stole as many as a dozen trees, that were scheduled to be planted by a sub-contractor as part of the expansion project.
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
Ohio troopers, Sheffield Lake police operating OVI checkpoint Friday
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake. The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road. Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.
Stark County fire crews use drone to track down man who allegedly fled police
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County authorities used a drone early Friday morning to track down a man who allegedly fled from an officer after providing a false identity. The incident began around 12:23 a.m. when police said the officer came upon a man and a woman near an...
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
4 men, 1 woman shot at Cleveland barbershop; suspect at large, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. Investigators...
Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man near building
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said an officer shot a man Friday afternoon near the high school. Evidence markers at the scene showed that the shooting happened close to the school’s front entrance. The shooting around 3:15 p.m. prompted a lockdown of Shaker Heights High School,...
Traffic slow on I-76 W in Portage County after crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire.
Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
U. S. Postal Service drop box break-ins on the rise
Drive-thru U.S. Postal Service mail drop containers have been the target of break-ins across Cuyahoga County in recent months, including occurrences in Broadview Heights. The thefts are being committed through the use of a master postal key, or by forcible entry into mail receptacles located at area post offices. Personal checks are often the target, with perpetrators altering the check amounts and either making mobile deposits or using others to cash the checks. Victims often don’t realize they’ve become the target of a crime until viewing their bank statements.
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
