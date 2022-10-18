Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Efforts underway to save iconic downtown theatre
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A group in Effingham is working to save and restore the iconic Heart Theatre. As of Summer 2022, The Heart was purchased by former Effingham native Amy Van Bergen. Van Bergen, who resides in Florida now, told WAND News she come back to the city and saw the theatre sitting empty. She asked around and found out it was for sale.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Illinois Basketball: Top 5 Illini targets for 2024 after losing ZZ Clark
Illinois basketball took a hit in recruiting with 2024 point guard ZZ Clark deciding to reopen his recruitment. Recruiting losses are few and far between for the Illini. But even with Clark off the books, Illinois has a chance to put together a great class of 2024. Morez Johnson, a...
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
WAND TV
When's the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fall is here! But in true Midwest fashion, blink and you might miss it. This week is the best time to see the leaves change color. By next week, they could be gone. “We do get people coming out here to see the changing leaves, I...
WAND TV
Annual Coats for Kids drive underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 31st annual Coats for Kids Drive is underway in Decatur. WAND News and Dove, Inc. have teamed up again this year to collect good, used, and new coats for families in need. "The need is still great. Unfortunately there are still a lot of people...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening
The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire
The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
WAND TV
Urbana High School senior to host HBCU College Fair
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson invited over a dozen historically black colleges and universities to Urbana High School for an HBCU College Fair. Once Johnson began going on college visits herself, she noticed many other students don't have the opportunity to travel to schools so she wanted to change that.
okawvilletimes.com
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
WAND TV
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
collegehoopstoday.com
Brad Underwood: This is the best roster I’ve had at Illinois
Brad Underwood has led Illinois to a combined 47-17 record over the past two seasons as well as a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a share of the Big Ten regular season title last year. He’s had All-Americans like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn that have helped elevate...
