Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Wandering sheep found in Bend gets new home
The wayward sheep found wandering around Northeast Bend has found a home. You might remember Bend Police picking up the Barbados Black Belly Sheep earlier this month. After no one came forward to claim her, she went up for adoption. On Friday, the sheep arrived at its furever home at...
centraloregondaily.com
Halloween Night Market in Madras happening Saturday night
A Halloween-themed street fair is being held in Madras Saturday night. The Halloween Night Market runs from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with local shops staying open a little longer than usual. There will be Halloween-themed vendors on D Street, selling hot drinks and caramel apples. Other options will include...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Horses wearing costumes for Healing Reins Horsey Halloween Walk-About
Humans aren’t the only Central Oregonians getting in to the Halloween spirit. The therapeutic center Healing Reins will host its annual Horsey Halloween Walk-About Friday at their center east of Bend. The family friendly event runs from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, live...
$125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck
A fire that caused $125,000 damage to a shed, deck and large travel trailer parked by a century-old northwest Bend home Friday afternoon was traced to a hot welding tool that had been left on the wooden deck, a fire official said. The post $125K shed, RV fire at century-old NW Bend home traced to hot welding device left on wooden deck appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Arabian mare who needs a little extra care in need of new home
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare. Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December. Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people. If you want...
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10/21 Pt. 1: Summit stuffs Mountain View and Caldera takes a close one from Redmond
The rainy weather was certainly a factor in both games. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters community conversation event focusses on homelessness
Twice a year, the City of Sisters holds a community conversation event. Thursday night, the focus was homelessness. The event held by Citizen4Community saw six different panelists speak. “We hope that with this wide group of individuals, we will be able to go deeper into the problems that Sisters is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hundreds flock to Hydro Flask Seconds Sale, raising money for nonprofits
Hundreds of people lined up around the block at the Hydro Flask headquarters in Bend Thursday for the company’s Seconds Sale. And this was in the middle of a work day. The cashless event, which helps raise funds for local nonprofits, started at noon. But people were lined up well before that.
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
kbnd.com
California Driver Injured In La Pine Crash
LA PINE, OR -- A 23-year-old California man crashed early Friday morning on his way to Bend. According to Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies, the driver was northbound on Highway 97 when he crossed the southbound lanes and exited the highway. His car rolled several times, coming to rest back on the highway.
bendsource.com
New Bend Asian Market to Debut at Moonlight Market
It's been an ongoing gripe of Bendites who enjoy the flavors of Asia: no Asian market in Bend or elsewhere in Central Oregon. Even those restaurants that serve Asian food have to source their ingredients through a combo of creative shipping and drives to Eugene or Portland. But that could soon change, if Bend local Jesi Scott sees her dream to fruition.
KTVZ
Bend’s Olivia Knox’s music career takes off after posting video on Tik Tok
Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her EP at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on Tik Tok overnight.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon ballot dropbox locations for Nov. 8 election
Oregon general election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with multiple races on the ballot including picking a new governor, a new congresswoman from Oregon’s 5th District and U.S. senator. There are also multiple local races and measures. Here is a look at dropbox locations in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ A friendlier ‘Shark Tank’: Bend’s Venture Conference wraps up 19th year
Bend’s annual Venture Conference wrapped up Friday. The 19th VC took place at the Tower Theatre over the last two days with 14 companies pitching their ideas to potential Investors. These companies range from consumer goods marketers to tech firms. One organizer calls it a friendlier version of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing
A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud. The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair. The man was stuck for...
Large Knott Landfill compost piles catch fire in wind; Bend firefighters help put it out
Large mulch piles being turned into compost caught fire in stiff north winds late Thursday afternoon at Deschutes Recycling’s hard at Knott Landfill in southeast Bend, prompting a call-out of firefighters to help put out the blaze, an official said. The post Large Knott Landfill compost piles catch fire in wind; Bend firefighters help put it out appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Bend plans another camp sweep, while residents say they have nowhere to go
Rena has been homeless in Bend for more than six years. In that time, she frequently has had to move camping spots due to camp sweeps by the Oregon Department of Transportation. “You got to watch them throw your stuff away,” Rena, who did not give her last name, said...
centraloregondaily.com
Forum features those vying for spots at Redmond City Hall
A candidate forum for those running for Redmond Mayor and seats on the City Council was held Saturday afternoon. The forum, hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County was held at the Veterans of Foreign War post in Redmond. The...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend City Councilors approve recommendations for Midtown crossings project
In 2020, Bend voters passed a bond measure ultimately funding a key city of Bend project known as the midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing. The project focuses on Greenwood and Franklin Avenue under crossings and Hawthorne avenue over crossing. The project would attempt to widen sidewalks, create new biking lanes,...
ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag
Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets. The post ODOT plans big changes to Highway 97 corridor in S. Redmond, with a ‘hefty’ $110 million price tag appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 4