Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
KFDA
Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Angels are taking donations for their fall drive through tomorrow. The fall drive provides an opportunity for people to donate to families in the Amarillo area that foster. Amarillo Angels are asking for items such as little pumpkins, Halloween candy, pumpkin bread mix and...
KFDA
AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
KFDA
Boo at the Zoo: Amarillo Zoo gets spooky for Halloween this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend at the Amarillo Zoo. The event Boo at the Zoo is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and...
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
987thebomb.com
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.
When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
Myhighplains.com
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
KFDA
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
brady-today.com
More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.
AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
Purcell Register
George Ray Clift
George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
KFDA
American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services provide free smoke detectors to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services are partnering to provide free smoke detectors and installation to the entire Panhandle. Both Panhandle Community Services and American Red Cross already serve all 26 counties in the Panhandle, so they decided to come...
Comments / 0