Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Angels taking donations for Fall Drive through tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Angels are taking donations for their fall drive through tomorrow. The fall drive provides an opportunity for people to donate to families in the Amarillo area that foster. Amarillo Angels are asking for items such as little pumpkins, Halloween candy, pumpkin bread mix and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.

When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?

It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.
AMARILLO, TX
brady-today.com

More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.

AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
AMARILLO, TX
Purcell Register

George Ray Clift

George Ray Clift, 65, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 9, 2022. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church Auditorium in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements were by Schooler Funeral Home. George was born November 12, 1956 in Odessa, Texas, to Donald Ray Clift and Rebecca...
AMARILLO, TX

