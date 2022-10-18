Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
Chris Jericho Files For Three Very Different Trademarks
Chris Jericho filed three separate trademarks this week, dealing with his AEW storyline and likely his annual cruise. Jericho filed trademarks on the names "The Ocho," "Ring of Jericho," and "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" on October 17, according to documents reviewed by WrestlingInc. via the United States Patent & Trademark Office. The current Ring of Honor World Champion has been referring to himself as "The Ocho" since capturing the title at AEW's Grand Slam special last month, marking the eighth world championship he's held throughout his 32-year career.
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
Legendary Pro Wrestling Photographer George Napolitano Recalls Turning Down Vince McMahon
Legendary pro wrestling photographer George Napolitano, who was in the news recently for being acknowledged by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the premiere for Johnson's "Black Adam" movie, appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and recalled turning down a job offer from then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the 1980s. "Vince knew...
WWE Announces When Rey Mysterio Will Challenge GUNTHER For IC Title
The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and his next challenger, Rey Mysterio, finally has a date. On the October 21 episode of "SmackDown," it was announced that the match would take place during the November 4 episode. It is the last "SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match, along with the rest of the November 4 "SmackDown," will be recorded ahead of time, most likely before or after the live airing of the October 28 "SmackDown" in St. Louis, Missouri.
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/21): Logan Paul To Appear, Damage CTRL Vs. Raquel Rodriguez And Shotzi For WWE Women's Tag Titles
The journey to Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, takes a pit stop in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." At the November 5 premium live event, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; tonight, Paul returns to "SmackDown" to further the storyline between the pair. It should be noted, however, that while Paul has been advertised for the show in Toledo, Reigns has not, which means the YouTuber will likely interact with the other members of The Bloodline in some capacity this evening.
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus
The most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw Solo Sikoa defeat Sheamus in singles action, with interference from The Bloodline aiding the young star in defeating the grizzled veteran. However, what happened after the match led to WWE reporting that Sheamus suffered an injury on the company's official Twitter account.
Alexander Hammerstone On Possible Leap To WWE Or AEW
Many professional wrestlers' goals are to wind up in a major organization, with the options being very limited, especially if you want to appear on weekly TV. AEW has one show on TBS and one show on TNT every week, while WWE has two shows on USA and one on FOX, all of which are major networks. In an interview on "The Wrassingh Show," current Major League Wrestling World Champion Alexander Hammerstone discussed a possible change of scenery by moving from MLW to AEW or WWE in the near future.
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
Cody Rhodes Recalls Being Fired From His First Job
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to social media to discuss his first job, which was at Einstein Bros. Bagels. ".@EinsteinBros – you were allowed 1 bagel a shift. I went into the dining area 4 times a day w/a cinnamon sugar bagel toasted with honey almond spread and called out "William – toasted bagel". There was no William, it was for me. I was terminated. Love that place though forever," tweeted Rhodes.
This Is Why AJ Styles Left TNA
Throughout the history of Impact Wrestling, a number of great performers have called the promotion home. There's one name, however, that is arguably among its most important. "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles is a former 5-time World Champion in Impact — formerly known as Total Nonstop Action or TNA. Considered one of the company's original members, Styles left its roster in 2014, going on to work with various independent companies and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before signing with the WWE in 2016.
Kane Feels Bret Hart Wasn't Appreciated In One Way
When it comes to Bret Hart, it's difficult to find anyone who dismisses the qualities he possessed in the ring — the catchphrase "The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be" exists for a reason, and modern-day wrestlers are still paying homage to "The Hitman" to this day. And yet, sometimes a person being so good at one aspect of their job can overshadow another aspect in which they're arguably just as good. That's where Glenn Jacobs, popularly known as WWE's Kane, comes in. On the latest episode of "Table For 3," alongside Hart and Jerry Lawler, the WWE Hall of Famer praised one aspect of Hart's game that he feels is often overlooked.
Greg Gagne Names Only Person Who Left AWA For WWE 'The Right Way'
After being left reeling from how Hulk Hogan abruptly departed the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1983 to join WWE, which ultimately led to more surprise exits from the promotion, Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, has named the only person in the business who left the AWA "the right way" to join Vince McMahon's company.
Shawn Michaels Confirms Date And Name Of Next WWE NXT PLE
The next "NXT" premium live event not only has a name, but a date. Shawn Michaels partook in a conference call with the media on Friday in light of Saturday's forthcoming Halloween Havoc and the Heartbreak Kid broke the news that the PLE lined up next will be "NXT" Deadline and that it will take place on December 10. This confirms a previous report that the planned PLE will be airing on the same day as ROH Final Battle.
New Member Of Schism To Be Revealed On 10/25 NXT
Schism's fourth member will finally be revealed on the 10/25 episode of "NXT." The "NXT" stable currently consists of Joe Gacy and Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid). During tonight's Halloween Havoc, in a backstage promo, Gacy announced that the masked figure in the red hoodie will remove their mask on Tuesday's "NXT."
