Preconditioning and Process Verification by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle. Both steers and heifers...
