More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville
There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
whopam.com
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
whvoradio.com
Board Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary
Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
whopam.com
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
wnky.com
Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
whopam.com
Pumpkin Carving Fundraiser – Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library, in partnership with H&R Agri-Power, will be hosting a pumpkin carving. fundraiser! This event is for all ages. The pumpkin carving fundraiser will be a part of the fall festival, held behind the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library in the Amphitheatre. Pumpkin carving kits will be...
whopam.com
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
theloganjournal.com
Varners offer more goodies at Logan Farmers' Market
A great addition to the Logan County Farmers’ Market has been two vendors featuring sweet stuff. Kris Partlow, “the Bread Lady,” has been a fixture at the market for several years, offering a wide variety of specialty breads to her loyal customers. Kelly Hardison of Lewisburg was...
spectrumnews1.com
Ascend Elements breaks ground on Hopkinsville battery material plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Company Ascend Elements broke ground on its new Hopkinsville industrial site. Called “Apex 1”, the facility will process used lithium-ion batteries into materials that are suitable for freshly minted battery systems. Located inside Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park II complex, Ascend Elements’ operation will occupy 450,000...
wkyufm.org
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
whopam.com
Betty Estelle (Bellar) Smith
(Age 91, of Clarksville) Funeral service will be Saturday October 22nd at 1pm at Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
spectrumnews1.com
Here's how Jefferson County Public Schools ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
whopam.com
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
whopam.com
Ascend Elements receives federal grants
Ascend Elements has received federal grants to help expand their operations into Christian County, and further increase electric vehicle battery production in Kentucky and the nation. According to a news release, President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S....
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
