The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.

14 HOURS AGO