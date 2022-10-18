The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and his next challenger, Rey Mysterio, finally has a date. On the October 21 episode of "SmackDown," it was announced that the match would take place during the November 4 episode. It is the last "SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match, along with the rest of the November 4 "SmackDown," will be recorded ahead of time, most likely before or after the live airing of the October 28 "SmackDown" in St. Louis, Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO