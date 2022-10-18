Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Teases New Character
During the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event on Saturday night WWE aired a vignette which showed former RETRIBUTION member T-Bar burning his mask, which seemingly teased that he could be going back to using the Dominik Dijakovic name. T-Bar also removed all of his posts from Instagram and posted the following tweet:
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Dead at 26: ‘We Are Rendered Speechless’
Wrestling champ Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, has died at the age of 26. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Fightful.com reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 20. “Tristen recently […]
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces When Rey Mysterio Will Challenge GUNTHER For IC Title
The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and his next challenger, Rey Mysterio, finally has a date. On the October 21 episode of "SmackDown," it was announced that the match would take place during the November 4 episode. It is the last "SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match, along with the rest of the November 4 "SmackDown," will be recorded ahead of time, most likely before or after the live airing of the October 28 "SmackDown" in St. Louis, Missouri.
At 58, AEW’s Billy Gunn Is as Relevant as Ever
Three decades into his wrestling career, Gunn still knows how to make a crowd pop.
iheart.com
Husband Of Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Addresses Her Death
Cory Weston, who wrestles under the name Westin Blake, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on his verified Twitter account, having previously stepped away from social media following his wife's sudden passing earlier this month. "Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote. "I would...
Comments / 0