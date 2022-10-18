Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL
When you think about Florida, the first place that pops into your head is probably Orlando due to the plenty of amusement parks. But its neighboring city, Kissimmee, should not be overlooked. As the county seat of Osceola County and its largest city, Kissimmee has a population of 79,226 as...
click orlando
Walt Disney World announces additional restaurant reopening dates
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced more exciting reopening dates for several of its popular dining locations. In the coming weeks, guests will get to experience new additions at Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT.
Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park opens this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland with a huge event.
floridapolitics.com
Pair of Disney World annual passholders sue over the company’s reservation policy
'Disney’s conduct is a predatory business practice.'. A pair of Florida residents are suing Disney, claiming the company is unfairly treating its annual passholders who cannot get reservations into the park. Annual passholders must make advance reservations, even if their passes have no blockout dates. But the lawsuit filed...
click orlando
🍣Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
The food truck has been praised by some local foodies as “the best Venezuelan food in town” and even serves the patacón, a type of Venezuelan sandwich topped off with flattened and fried plantains instead of bread.
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
fox35orlando.com
'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
click orlando
No Halloween plans yet? Winter Garden to celebrate this spooky season for 11 days
WINTER GARDEN, Fla – The City of Winter Garden is bringing an 11-day Halloween experience for the entire family featuring special events and highlighting local businesses. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
ucf.edu
Central Florida’s Hidden History
Located across from the UCF Student Union is the John C. Hitt Libraries’ new state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facility built to store much of UCF Libraries’ holdings. Called the Automated Retrieval Center (ARC), this facility is ideal for housing rarely seen mementos and stories from Central Floridians who spent years waiting for someone with good intentions to give them what they themselves had always sought: a safe place.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando seeking kitten, puppy food donations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s tiniest residents need some help. The shelter said the puppies and kitties in their foster care program have quickly depleted the shelter’s supply of food for them, and they need some help restocking shelves. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
click orlando
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
Comments / 0