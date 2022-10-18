Pictures of the sky can show us cosmic wonders; movies can bring them to life. Movies from NASA's NEOWISE space telescope are revealing motion and change across the sky. Every six months, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft completes one trip halfway around the Sun, taking images in all directions. Stitched together, those images form an "all-sky" map showing the location and brightness of hundreds of millions of objects. Using 18 all-sky maps produced by the spacecraft (with the 19th and 20th to be released in March 2023), scientists have created what is essentially a time-lapse movie of the sky, revealing changes that span a decade.

2 DAYS AGO