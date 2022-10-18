Read full article on original website
Scientists warn of a rare third-year La Niña
Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.
Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe
Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?
That carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases trap heat is something scientists have known about for more than a 150 years. The underlying concept behind climate change is simple enough that school children can replicate the chemistry and physics and so can you. The why and how it happens is...
Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure
Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though...
Three decades in the Arctic affirm the need for long-term monitoring
Temperatures are increasing in the Arctic at more than double that of the global average. Shrubs are getting bigger. Plant populations are changing. Animals are changing their diets. We know this because scientists from every Arctic country in Europe, Asia and North America have been working together for 30 years,...
Can serpentinite dehydration release sulfate-rich fluids into sub-arc mantle?
Serpentinite dehydration is essential for water recycling in subduction zones, the released fluids are considered to be a critical component in the oxidation of the sub-arc mantle. However, whether the serpentinite-derived fluids are oxidized or reduced remains hotly debated. A research team led by Prof. Zeng Zhigang from the Institute...
Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction
A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse movie of entire sky
Pictures of the sky can show us cosmic wonders; movies can bring them to life. Movies from NASA's NEOWISE space telescope are revealing motion and change across the sky. Every six months, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft completes one trip halfway around the Sun, taking images in all directions. Stitched together, those images form an "all-sky" map showing the location and brightness of hundreds of millions of objects. Using 18 all-sky maps produced by the spacecraft (with the 19th and 20th to be released in March 2023), scientists have created what is essentially a time-lapse movie of the sky, revealing changes that span a decade.
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
The most precise accounting yet of dark energy and dark matter
Astrophysicists have performed a powerful new analysis that places the most precise limits yet on the composition and evolution of the universe. With this analysis, dubbed Pantheon+, cosmologists find themselves at a crossroads. Pantheon+ convincingly finds that the cosmos is composed of about two-thirds dark energy and one-third matter—mostly in...
Could an underwater microphone in Pacific Ocean hold the key to protecting whales?
Sitting 280 feet below water on the floor of the Pacific Ocean just 26 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, a credit-card-sized underwater microphone represents the latest attempt to keep Earth's largest mammals safe from human-caused destruction. The device, called a hydrophone, listens to the calls among blue, humpback and...
Calcium content determines the peak intensity ratio due to iron ions at Mössbauer spectra in pyroxene
Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming silicate minerals that generally contain calcium, magnesium, and iron. Given their abundance, elucidating the physical properties of pyroxenes is deemed vital in the study of rocks and minerals. A research group led by Professor Keiji Shinoda from the Graduate School of Science at...
Researchers discover new monster black hole 'practically in our back yard'
The discovery of a so-called monster black hole that has about 12 times the mass of the sun is detailed in a new Astrophysical Journalresearch submission, whose lead author is Dr. Sukanya Chakrabarti, a physics professor at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). "It is closer to the sun...
Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb image
The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic "Pillars of Creation," huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could hope. The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope's first shot of the gigantic gold, copper and...
Marine protected areas combat the effects of climate change
Marine protected areas (MPAs) are one of the solutions being put forward to help adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. To demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists from CRIOBE (CNRS/École Pratique des Hautes Etudes/UPVD), as part of an international team, analyzed 22,403 research articles on MPAs. Their results...
How to 3D print the fossils of the great museums of the world
Doug Boyer was a hit at his daughter's kindergarten show and tell. The associate professor of Evolutionary Anthropology came armed with a life-sized, 3D-printed vertebra belonging to the world's largest living snake, the green anaconda (Eunectes murinus). Once the students were done oohing and aahing over the plum-sized bone replica, he pulled a second vertebra, ten times larger than the anaconda's, out of his bag. It was a life-sized replica of a vertebra belonging to Titanoboa, a snake that went extinct around 60 million years ago.
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
Electric discharges on leaves during thunderstorms may impact nearby air quality
When thunderstorms rumble overhead, weak electrical discharges—called corona—can occur on tree leaves. A new study found coronas create large amounts of atmospheric chemicals that could impact air quality around forests, according to a team of Penn State scientists. "While little is known about how widespread these discharges are,...
Central Valley farmers brace for a dry dry winter
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict a dry winter for parts of California, including the San Joaquin Valley.The good news? The National Weather Service does not include the Sierra in its predictions.A prediction 90 days in the future shows drought conditions in the central valley but rain and snow in the Sierra; according to experts, weather whiplash is common for California."You just have to be prepared for extreme events. They can happen at any time," says Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its winter outlook for California."There's a...
