Isabella County, MI

Morning Sun

Five tons of pumpkins used in Shepherd Halloween display

By the end of the day Sunday, volunteers will have helped Kent Roth carve 1,000 pumpkins — weighed out to approximately five tons — into jack-o’-lanterns. The pumpkins will go into Roth’s yard, where they’ll sit atop strings of Christmas lights. Work will start bright...
SHEPHERD, MI

