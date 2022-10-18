Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Morning Sun
Five tons of pumpkins used in Shepherd Halloween display
By the end of the day Sunday, volunteers will have helped Kent Roth carve 1,000 pumpkins — weighed out to approximately five tons — into jack-o’-lanterns. The pumpkins will go into Roth’s yard, where they’ll sit atop strings of Christmas lights. Work will start bright...
Comments / 0