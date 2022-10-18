ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey tennis closes season with top 10 Division 3 finish

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
EAST LANSING — Trips to the state championships over the last decade have been pretty routine for the Petoskey boys’ tennis team.

Once there, so to have top 10 state finishes.

Over the weekend, Petoskey headed to the Lansing area for the Division 3 finals and and picked up yet another top 10 state finish, tying for ninth overall with six wins over the weekend.

Matches were played between Mason High School, Haslett High School and East Lansing High School.

Ann Arbor Greenhills pulled in the overall state title with a narrow margin over Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, winning 35-33.

Detroit Country Day then placed third with 23 points, followed by East Grand Rapids’ 15 and Chelsea’s 14.

Petoskey’s nine points were also tied with Parma Western and Zeeland West.

Six Northmen flights earned a victory on the day, including three each in singles and doubles.

Within singles, Petoskey senior Evan Rindfusz closed out his Northmen career on the court with an opening round victory over Sree Komirisetty of Haslett in a 6-1, 6-0 match.

Rindfusz then fell to No. 5 seed Walter Ebert of Sturgis in a marathon of a match, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

Elijah Rindfusz of No. 3 singles also earned a victory in his flight, defeating Noah McCollum of Parma Western out of a first round bye, 6-2, 6-2. Elijah then dropped to No. 3 seed Caden Che of Cranbrook, 6-0, 6-0.

The final singles win for the Northmen came from Collin Brantly of the No. 4 flight, as he topped Hamilton’s Seth Lappinga in a 6-2, 6-1 match. Brantly later fell to Julien Korner of Chelsea in a 6-2, 6-4 match.

Also in singles, Cole Willison of Petoskey’s No. 2 flight fell to Carter Hopkins of DeWitt, 6-0, 6-1.

Within the doubles matches, No. 1 seed Nate Thomas and Brian Tang delivered an opening round victory of 6-1, 6-1 over Oliver Costello and Chase Emerick of Haslett.

Tang and Thomas then fell to Cranbrook’s No. 2 seed in the next round, 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles for Petoskey, Max Faulkner and Caleb Knickerbocker picked up a win out of a bye over Haslett’s Evan Kohuth and Nimish Kandagatla, 6-0, 6-1.

Faulkner and Knickerbocker then met up with the No. 1 seed out of Greenhills and dropped the match, 6-0, 6-0.

Ethan St. Clair and Luke Bailey of Petoskey’s No. 3 flight also came out of a first round bye and delivered a win over Parma Western’s Hudson Valentine and Dylan Yetzke, 6-3, 6-2.

St. Clair and Bailey then had their finals end with a loss to Cranbrook’s No. 2 ranked seed, 6-4, 6-3.

Finally for the Northmen, the No. 4 doubles team of William Rogier and Martin Howard took a loss to begin their day, dropping a 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-2 match against Mason’s Greyson Thomas and Colin Haynie.

