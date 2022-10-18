'Matty Ice lives!' Colts move up NFL power rankings ahead of Titans matchup

A new offensive approach and better quarterback play always look good.

The Indianapolis Colts' third win of the season is the first one that felt like a victory. Matt Ryan passed a lot, passed accurately and didn't get sacked against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another AFC South game is coming – their fifth already – when they visit the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 7 action.

Here's how the Colts and Titans fare in this week's NFL power rankings.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 21st, up 7 places from last week

Titans are 14th

Matty Ice lives! Forced to play another game without star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Colts coach Frank Reich rolled out a pass-drunk attack that thrived in a 34-27 win over the Jaguars. Playing behind a revamped offensive line, Matt Ryan threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 42-of-58 passing. Ryan didn't commit a turnover and, remarkably, never took a single sack despite all those dropbacks. Ryan certainly played his role in Indianapolis' uninspired start to its season, but Sunday served as a welcome reminder he can still sling it when given time to read defenses and make plays.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 17th, up 1 place

Titans are 10th

The Colts looked like an offensive disaster with Matt Ryan under Frank Reich early, but credit them for fighting back with Ryan playing much better through clutch moments and the running game getting on track, even without a healthy Jonathan Taylor. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are quickly becoming a dangerous receiving duo.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 20th, up 4

Titans are 18th

Carson Wentz still haunts them, his finger injury meaning Indianapolis probably won't get a second-round pick in return from Washington prior to next year's draft.

Titans are 9th

That Thursday night win over the Broncos could end up being the springboard for a playoff run.

Walter Football: 20th, up 2

Titans are 21st

The Colts finally had success in the red zone. Once Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a touchdown, the floodgates opened. They even scored a touchdown at the end when all they needed to do was kick a field goal to win! Everyone buried the Colts after some underwhelming performances, but Matt Ryan had an incredible game to give the fans some hope.

Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report: 14th, up 3

Titans are 12th

Indianapolis had its best passing performance without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who usually draws a lot of attention in the backfield but has missed consecutive games with an ankle injury. If Ryan continues to get maximum protection, watch out for the Colts.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo: 16th, up 3

Titans are 11th

Matt Ryan has come up with big plays in three dramatic, comeback wins. Say what you want about how Ryan has played, but that wouldn't have happened for the Colts last season. It's rather remarkable this team is above .500, and they're actually in pretty good shape if they win at Tennessee on Sunday. That game could be the turning point of their season.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 15th, up 4

Titans are 8th

They've won two straight as Matt Ryan rallied them against Jacksonville. They've also dealt with a lot of injuries, but some of those guys will be back soon.