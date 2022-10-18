Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
ULTA - Free Report) , Lamb Weston (. BSM - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Bond Yields Keep Rising
The U.S. equity markets witnessed a downtrend for the past few trading sessions despite a relatively healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The decline was largely triggered by the continued rise in bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching a high of 4.239% - the highest since 2008. The rising bond yields have been an offshoot of high inflationary pressures and Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy to curb the same. The Fed is likely to announce a fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike in November as it indicated to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3-3.25%.
Zacks.com
Tractor Supply (TSCO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
American Express Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?
AXP - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st before the market open. American Express is a diversified financial services company offering charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services worldwide. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
SNAP Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Low Ad Demand Dulls Prospects
SNAP - Free Report) reported earnings of 8 cents per share for third-quarter 2022. Earnings declined 52.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at breakeven earnings. Revenues increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.12 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.55%. Snap’s...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend
CCI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The net revenues of $1.75 billion, too, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.77. Net...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
TECK - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Snap-on (SNA) Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
SNA - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines in third-quarter 2022. Moreover, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Management remains...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
How Critical Is This Earnings Season?
The earnings picture has been weighed down by headwinds like inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and macroeconomic uncertainty over the last few quarters and these factors are very much at play in the ongoing Q3 earnings season as well. Over the last few weeks, many in the market feared a major reset...
Zacks.com
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Zacks.com
The Hartford (HIG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
HIG - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Comments / 0